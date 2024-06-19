How to confuse motor control
Adaptation to external forces relies on a well-functioning proprioceptive system including muscle spindle afferents. Muscle length and tension control in reaction to external forces is most important regarding the Adaptive Force (AF). This study investigated the effect of different procedures, which are assumed to influence the function of muscle spindles, on the AF. Elbow flexors of 12 healthy participants (n = 19 limbs) were assessed by an objectified manual muscle test (MMT) with different procedures: regular MMT, MMT after precontraction (self-estimated 20% MVIC) in lengthened position with passive return to test position (CL), and MMT after CL with a second precontraction in test position (CL-CT). During regular MMTs, muscles maintained their length up to 99.7% +/- 1.0% of the maximal AF (AF(max)). After CL, muscles started to lengthen at 53.0% +/- 22.5% of AF(max). For CL-CT, muscles were again able to maintain the static position up to 98.3% +/- 5.5% of AF(max). AFiso(max) differed highly significantly between CL vs. CL-CT and regular MMT. CL was assumed to generate a slack of muscle spindles, which led to a substantial reduction of the holding capacity. This was immediately erased by a precontraction in the test position. The results substantiate that muscle spindle sensitivity seems to play an important role for neuromuscular functioning and musculoskeletal stability.
|Frank BittmannORCiDGND, Silas DechORCiDGND, Laura SchaeferORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/life13040911
|2075-1729
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37109439
|Life : open access journal
|passive muscle shortening after contraction in lengthened position reduces the muscular holding stability in the sense of adaptive force
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2023/03/30
|2023
|2024/06/19
|holding capacity; maximal isometric Adaptive Force; motor control; muscle physiology; muscle spindle; muscle stability; neuromuscular control; neuromuscular functioning; regulatory physiology
|13
|4
|911
|18
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|Referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International