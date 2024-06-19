Schließen

How to confuse motor control

  Adaptation to external forces relies on a well-functioning proprioceptive system including muscle spindle afferents. Muscle length and tension control in reaction to external forces is most important regarding the Adaptive Force (AF). This study investigated the effect of different procedures, which are assumed to influence the function of muscle spindles, on the AF. Elbow flexors of 12 healthy participants (n = 19 limbs) were assessed by an objectified manual muscle test (MMT) with different procedures: regular MMT, MMT after precontraction (self-estimated 20% MVIC) in lengthened position with passive return to test position (CL), and MMT after CL with a second precontraction in test position (CL-CT). During regular MMTs, muscles maintained their length up to 99.7% +/- 1.0% of the maximal AF (AF(max)). After CL, muscles started to lengthen at 53.0% +/- 22.5% of AF(max). For CL-CT, muscles were again able to maintain the static position up to 98.3% +/- 5.5% of AF(max). AFiso(max) differed highly significantly between CL vs. CL-CT and regular MMT. CL was assumed to generate a slack of muscle spindles, which led to a substantial reduction of the holding capacity. This was immediately erased by a precontraction in the test position. The results substantiate that muscle spindle sensitivity seems to play an important role for neuromuscular functioning and musculoskeletal stability.

Metadaten
Author details:Frank BittmannORCiDGND, Silas DechORCiDGND, Laura SchaeferORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/life13040911
ISSN:2075-1729
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37109439
Title of parent work (English):Life : open access journal
Subtitle (English):passive muscle shortening after contraction in lengthened position reduces the muscular holding stability in the sense of adaptive force
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/30
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/19
Tag:holding capacity; maximal isometric Adaptive Force; motor control; muscle physiology; muscle spindle; muscle stability; neuromuscular control; neuromuscular functioning; regulatory physiology
Volume:13
Issue:4
Article number:911
Number of pages:18
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

