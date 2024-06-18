Schließen

Chemical analysis of trace elements at the nanoscale in samples recovered from laser-heated diamond anvil cell experiments

  • High pressure and high temperature experiments performed with laser-heated diamond anvil cells (LH-DAC) are being extensively used in geosciences to study matter at conditions prevailing in planetary interiors. Due to the size of the apparatus itself, the samples that are produced are extremely small, on the order of few tens of micrometers. There are several ways to analyze the samples and extract physical, chemical or structural information, using either in situ or ex situ methods. In this paper, we compare two nanoprobe techniques, namely nano-XRF and NanoSIMS, that can be used to analyze recovered samples synthetized in a LH-DAC. With these techniques, it is possible to extract the spatial distribution of chemical elements in the samples. We show the results for several standards and discuss the importance of proper calibration for the acquisition of quantifiable results. We used these two nanoprobe techniques to retrieve elemental ratios of dilute species (few tens of ppm) in quenched experimental molten samples relevant for theHigh pressure and high temperature experiments performed with laser-heated diamond anvil cells (LH-DAC) are being extensively used in geosciences to study matter at conditions prevailing in planetary interiors. Due to the size of the apparatus itself, the samples that are produced are extremely small, on the order of few tens of micrometers. There are several ways to analyze the samples and extract physical, chemical or structural information, using either in situ or ex situ methods. In this paper, we compare two nanoprobe techniques, namely nano-XRF and NanoSIMS, that can be used to analyze recovered samples synthetized in a LH-DAC. With these techniques, it is possible to extract the spatial distribution of chemical elements in the samples. We show the results for several standards and discuss the importance of proper calibration for the acquisition of quantifiable results. We used these two nanoprobe techniques to retrieve elemental ratios of dilute species (few tens of ppm) in quenched experimental molten samples relevant for the formation of the iron-rich core of the Earth. We finally discuss the applications of such probes to constrain the partitioning of trace elements between metal and silicate phases, with a focus on moderately siderophile elements, tungsten and molybdenum.show moreshow less

Author details:Ingrid BlanchardORCiDGND, Sylvain Petitgirard, Vera Laurenz, Nobuyoshi Miyajima, Max WilkeORCiDGND, David C. Rubie, Sergey S. Lobanov, Louis Hennet, Wolfgang MorgenrothORCiDGND, Rémi Tucoulou, Valentina Bonino, Xuchao Zhao, Ian Franchi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00269-022-01193-7
ISSN:0342-1791
ISSN:1432-2021
Title of parent work (English):Physics and chemistry of minerals
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/18
Tag:Diamond anvil cell; Focused ion beam; Nano-XRF; NanoSIMS
Volume:49
Issue:6
Article number:18
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:DFG [INST 91/315-1 FUGG, BL 1690/1-1]; European Union [654208];; Helmholtz Young Investigators Group CLEAR [VH-NG-1325]; BMBF [05K19IP2];; ESRF projects [ES-234, ES-998]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

