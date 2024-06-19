Schließen

NAC transcription factors ATAF1 and ANAC055 affect the heat stress response in Arabidopsis

  Pre-exposing (priming) plants to mild, non-lethal elevated temperature improves their tolerance to a later higher-temperature stress (triggering stimulus), which is of great ecological importance. 'Thermomemory' is maintaining this tolerance for an extended period of time. NAM/ATAF1/2/ CUC2 (NAC) proteins are plant-specific transcription factors (TFs) that modulate responses to abiotic stresses, including heat stress (HS). Here, we investigated the potential role of NACs for thermomemory. We determined the expression of 104 Ara bidopsis NAC genes after priming and triggering heat stimuli, and found ATAF1 expression is strongly induced right after priming and declines below control levels thereafter during thermorecovery. Knockout mutants of ATAF1 show better thermomemory than wild type, revealing a negative regulatory role. Differential expression analyses of RNA-seq data from ATAF1 overexpressor, ataf1 mutant and wild-type plants after heat priming revealed five genes that might be priming-associated direct targets of ATAF1: AT2G31260 (ATG9), AT2G41640 (GT61), AT3G44990 (XTH31), AT4G27720 and AT3G23540. Based on co-expression analyses applied to the aforementioned RNA-seq profiles, we identified ANAC055 to be transcriptionally co-regulated with ATAF1. Like atafl, anac055 mutants show improved thermomemory, revealing a potential co-control of both NACTFs over thermomemory. Our data reveals a core importance of two NAC transcription factors, ATAF1 and ANAC055, for thermomemory.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nouf Owdah AlshareefORCiD, Sophie L. Otterbach, Annapurna Devi AlluORCiD, Yong H. Woo, Tobias de WerkORCiD, Iman KamranfarORCiDGND, Bernd Müller-RöberORCiDGND, Mark TesterORCiD, Salma BalazadehORCiD, Sandra M. SchmöckelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14429-x
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35787631
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Research
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/18
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:11264
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi; Arabia; L'Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science 2014 Middle East Fellowship;; Ministry for Science, Research and Art of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany; [Az: 75533-30-20/1]; University of Potsdam; Max Planck Institute of; Molecular Plant Physiology; European Union [739582, 664620];; International Max Planck Research School 'Primary Metabolism and Plant; Growth', Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

