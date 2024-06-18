Schließen

PRI: Re-analysis of a public mass cytometry dataset reveals patterns of effective tumor treatments

  Recently, mass cytometry has enabled quantification of up to 50 parameters for millions of cells per sample. It remains a challenge to analyze such high-dimensional data to exploit the richness of the inherent information, even though many valuable new analysis tools have already been developed. We propose a novel algorithm "pattern recognition of immune cells (PRI)" to tackle these high-dimensional protein combinations in the data. PRI is a tool for the analysis and visualization of cytometry data based on a three or more-parametric binning approach, feature engineering of bin properties of multivariate cell data, and a pseudo-multiparametric visualization. Using a publicly available mass cytometry dataset, we proved that reproducible feature engineering and intuitive understanding of the generated bin plots are helpful hallmarks for re-analysis with PRI. In the CD4(+)T cell population analyzed, PRI revealed two bin-plot patterns (CD90/CD44/CD86 and CD90/CD44/CD27) and 20 bin plot features for threshold-independent classification of mice concerning ineffective and effective tumor treatment. In addition, PRI mapped cell subsets regarding co-expression of the proliferation marker Ki67 with two major transcription factors and further delineated a specific Th1 cell subset. All these results demonstrate the added insights that can be obtained using the non-cluster-based tool PRI for re-analyses of high-dimensional cytometric data.

Metadaten
Author details:Yen Hoang, Stefanie Gryzik, Ines Hoppe, Alexander Rybak, Martin Schädlich, Isabelle Kadner, Dirk Walther, Julio Vera, Andreas Radbruch, Detlef GrothORCiDGND, Sabine Baumgart, Ria BaumgrassORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2022.849329
ISSN:1664-3224
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35592315
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in immunology
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/18
Tag:combinatorial protein; expression; high-dimensional cytometry data; mass cytometry data; multi-parametric analysis; pattern perception; re-analysis
Volume:13
Article number:849329
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

