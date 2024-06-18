Schließen

Promoting mechanistic understanding of lithium deposition and solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) formation using advanced characterization and simulation methods: recent progress, limitations, and future perspectives

  • In recent years, due to its great promise in boosting the energy density of lithium batteries for future energy storage, research on the Li metal anode, as an alternative to the graphite anode in Li-ion batteries, has gained significant momentum. However, the practical use of Li metal anodes has been plagued by unstable Li (re)deposition and poor cyclability. Although tremendous efforts have been devoted to the stabilization of Li metal anodes, the mechanisms of electrochemical (re-)deposition/dissolution of Li and solid-electrolyte-interphase (SEI) formation remain elusive. This article highlights the recent mechanistic understandings and observations of Li deposition/dissolution and SEI formation achieved from advanced characterization techniques and simulation methods, and discusses major limitations and open questions in these processes. In particular, the authors provide their perspectives on advanced and emerging/potential methods for obtaining new insights into these questions. In addition, they give an outlook intoIn recent years, due to its great promise in boosting the energy density of lithium batteries for future energy storage, research on the Li metal anode, as an alternative to the graphite anode in Li-ion batteries, has gained significant momentum. However, the practical use of Li metal anodes has been plagued by unstable Li (re)deposition and poor cyclability. Although tremendous efforts have been devoted to the stabilization of Li metal anodes, the mechanisms of electrochemical (re-)deposition/dissolution of Li and solid-electrolyte-interphase (SEI) formation remain elusive. This article highlights the recent mechanistic understandings and observations of Li deposition/dissolution and SEI formation achieved from advanced characterization techniques and simulation methods, and discusses major limitations and open questions in these processes. In particular, the authors provide their perspectives on advanced and emerging/potential methods for obtaining new insights into these questions. In addition, they give an outlook into cutting-edge interdisciplinary research topics for Li metal anodes. It pushes beyond the current knowledge and is expected to accelerate development toward a more in-depth and comprehensive understanding, in order to guide future research on Li metal anodes toward practical application.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yaolin Xu, Kang Dong, Yulin Jie, Philipp Adelhelm, Yawei Chen, Liang Xu, Peiping Yu, Junghwa Kim, Zdravko Kochovski, Zhilong Yu, Wanxia Li, James LeBeau, Yang Shao-Horn, Ruiguo Cao, Shuhong Jiao, Tao Cheng, Ingo MankeORCiD, Yan LuORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202200398
ISSN:1614-6832
ISSN:1614-6840
Title of parent work (English):Avanced energy materials
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/18
Tag:Li deposition; Li dissolution; Li metal; advanced characterization; anodes; mechanistic understanding; solid-electrolyte-interphase; theoretical simulation
Volume:12
Issue:19
Article number:2200398
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD); National Natural Science; Foundation of China [21903058, 22173066, 51902304]; Suzhou Key; Laboratory of Functional Nano & Soft Materials, Collaborative Innovation; Center of Suzhou Nano Science Technology; Priority Academic Program; Development of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions (PAPD); 111; Project; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [MA 5039/4-1, 357753796]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.