Promoting mechanistic understanding of lithium deposition and solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) formation using advanced characterization and simulation methods: recent progress, limitations, and future perspectives

Yaolin Xu, Kang Dong, Yulin Jie, Philipp Adelhelm, Yawei Chen, Liang Xu, Peiping Yu, Junghwa Kim, Zdravko Kochovski, Zhilong Yu, Wanxia Li, James LeBeau, Yang Shao-Horn, Ruiguo Cao, Shuhong Jiao, Tao Cheng, Ingo Manke, Yan Lu
In recent years, due to its great promise in boosting the energy density of lithium batteries for future energy storage, research on the Li metal anode, as an alternative to the graphite anode in Li-ion batteries, has gained significant momentum. However, the practical use of Li metal anodes has been plagued by unstable Li (re)deposition and poor cyclability. Although tremendous efforts have been devoted to the stabilization of Li metal anodes, the mechanisms of electrochemical (re-)deposition/dissolution of Li and solid-electrolyte-interphase (SEI) formation remain elusive. This article highlights the recent mechanistic understandings and observations of Li deposition/dissolution and SEI formation achieved from advanced characterization techniques and simulation methods, and discusses major limitations and open questions in these processes. In particular, the authors provide their perspectives on advanced and emerging/potential methods for obtaining new insights into these questions. In addition, they give an outlook into cutting-edge interdisciplinary research topics for Li metal anodes. It pushes beyond the current knowledge and is expected to accelerate development toward a more in-depth and comprehensive understanding, in order to guide future research on Li metal anodes toward practical application.
Yaolin Xu, Kang Dong, Yulin Jie, Philipp Adelhelm, Yawei Chen, Liang Xu, Peiping Yu, Junghwa Kim, Zdravko Kochovski, Zhilong Yu, Wanxia Li, James LeBeau, Yang Shao-Horn, Ruiguo Cao, Shuhong Jiao, Tao Cheng, Ingo Manke, Yan Lu
|https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202200398
|1614-6832
|1614-6840
|Avanced energy materials
|Wiley
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2022/03/25
|2022
|2024/06/18
|Li deposition; Li dissolution; Li metal; advanced characterization; anodes; mechanistic understanding; solid-electrolyte-interphase; theoretical simulation
|12
|19
|2200398
|22
|Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD); National Natural Science; Foundation of China [21903058, 22173066, 51902304]; Suzhou Key; Laboratory of Functional Nano & Soft Materials, Collaborative Innovation; Center of Suzhou Nano Science Technology; Priority Academic Program; Development of Jiangsu Higher Education Institutions (PAPD); 111; Project; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [MA 5039/4-1, 357753796]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International