Online learning for wearable EEG-Based emotion classification

  Giving emotional intelligence to machines can facilitate the early detection and prediction of mental diseases and symptoms. Electroencephalography (EEG)-based emotion recognition is widely applied because it measures electrical correlates directly from the brain rather than indirect measurement of other physiological responses initiated by the brain. Therefore, we used non-invasive and portable EEG sensors to develop a real-time emotion classification pipeline. The pipeline trains different binary classifiers for Valence and Arousal dimensions from an incoming EEG data stream achieving a 23.9% (Arousal) and 25.8% (Valence) higher F1-Score on the state-of-art AMIGOS dataset than previous work. Afterward, the pipeline was applied to the curated dataset from 15 participants using two consumer-grade EEG devices while watching 16 short emotional videos in a controlled environment. Mean F1-Scores of 87% (Arousal) and 82% (Valence) were achieved for an immediate label setting. Additionally, the pipeline proved to be fast enough to achieve predictions in real-time in a live scenario with delayed labels while continuously being updated. The significant discrepancy from the readily available labels on the classification scores leads to future work to include more data. Thereafter, the pipeline is ready to be used for real-time applications of emotion classification.

Metadaten
Author details:Sidratul MoontahaORCiD, Franziska Elisabeth Friederike Schumann, Bert ArnrichORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/s23052387
ISSN:1424-8220
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36904590
Title of parent work (English):Sensors
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/18
Tag:AMIGOS dataset; emotion classification; online learning; psychopy experiments; real-time; wearable EEG (muse and neurosity crown)
Volume:23
Issue:5
Article number:2387
Number of pages:23
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

