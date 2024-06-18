Sarah Nordmeyer, Milena Kraus, Matthias Ziehm, Marieluise Kirchner, Marie Schafstedde, Marcus Kelm, Sylvia Niquet, Mariet Mathew Stephen, Istvan Baczko, Christoph Knosalla, Matthieu-Patrick Schapranow, Gunnar Dittmar, Michael Gotthardt, Martin Falcke, Vera Regitz-Zagrosek, Titus Kuehne, Philipp Mertins
- Pressure overload in patients with aortic valve stenosis and volume overload in mitral valve regurgitation trigger specific forms of cardiac remodeling; however, little is known about similarities and differences in myocardial proteome regulation. We performed proteome profiling of 75 human left ventricular myocardial biopsies (aortic stenosis = 41, mitral regurgitation = 17, and controls = 17) using high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry next to clinical and hemodynamic parameter acquisition. In patients of both disease groups, proteins related to ECM and cytoskeleton were more abundant, whereas those related to energy metabolism and proteostasis were less abundant compared with controls. In addition, disease group-specific and sex-specific differences have been observed. Male patients with aortic stenosis showed more proteins related to fibrosis and less to energy metabolism, whereas female patients showed strong reduction in proteostasis-related proteins. Clinical imaging was in line with proteomic findings, showing elevation ofPressure overload in patients with aortic valve stenosis and volume overload in mitral valve regurgitation trigger specific forms of cardiac remodeling; however, little is known about similarities and differences in myocardial proteome regulation. We performed proteome profiling of 75 human left ventricular myocardial biopsies (aortic stenosis = 41, mitral regurgitation = 17, and controls = 17) using high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry next to clinical and hemodynamic parameter acquisition. In patients of both disease groups, proteins related to ECM and cytoskeleton were more abundant, whereas those related to energy metabolism and proteostasis were less abundant compared with controls. In addition, disease group-specific and sex-specific differences have been observed. Male patients with aortic stenosis showed more proteins related to fibrosis and less to energy metabolism, whereas female patients showed strong reduction in proteostasis-related proteins. Clinical imaging was in line with proteomic findings, showing elevation of fibrosis in both patient groups and sex differences. Disease-and sex-specific proteomic profiles provide insight into cardiac remodeling in patients with heart valve disease and might help improve the understanding of molecular mechanisms and the development of individualized treatment strategies.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Sarah NordmeyerORCiD, Milena KrausORCiD, Matthias ZiehmORCiD, Marieluise KirchnerORCiD, Marie SchafsteddeORCiD, Marcus KelmORCiD, Sylvia Niquet, Mariet Mathew Stephen, Istvan BaczkoORCiD, Christoph KnosallaORCiD, Matthieu-Patrick SchapranowORCiDGND, Gunnar DittmarORCiD, Michael GotthardtORCiD, Martin Falcke, Vera Regitz-Zagrosek, Titus KuehneORCiD, Philipp MertinsORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.26508/lsa.202201411
|ISSN:
|2575-1077
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36627164
|Title of parent work (English):
|Life Science Alliance
|Subtitle (English):
|a proteome study
|Publisher:
|EMBO Press
|Place of publishing:
|Heidelberg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/01/10
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/06/18
|Volume:
|6
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|e202201411
|Number of pages:
|18
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research [031A427A, 031A427B,; 031A427C, 031A427D, 01ZZ1802H]; European Commission under the H2020; Program [689617]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [SFB-1470];; Charit eUniversitatsmedizin, Berlin; Berlin Institute of Health;; Ministry of Human Capacities, Hungary [20391- 3/ 2018/ FEKUSTRAT];; [CRC1470]; H2020 Societal Challenges Programme [689617] Funding Source:; H2020 Societal Challenges Programme
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International