Divided we stand, united we fall?
- This contribution presents an analysis of the structure and conflictual dynamics of contemporary German sociology which has recently separated into two professional societies. Using geometric data analysis, we present an empirical construction of the power/knowledge structure of the field, its paradigmatic plurality, and the various forms of sociological practices involved.
|Author details:
|Christian Schmidt-WellenburgORCiDGND, Andreas Schmitz
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/03906701.2023.2244170
|ISSN:
|0390-6701
|ISSN:
|1469-9273
|Title of parent work (English):
|International review of sociology
|Subtitle (English):
|structure and struggles of contemporary German sociology
|Publisher:
|Taylor & Francis
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/09/01
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/06/18
|Tag:
|German sociology; class-specific analysis; geometric data analysis; prosopography; scientific fields
|Volume:
|33
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|34
|First page:
|512
|Last Page:
|545
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International