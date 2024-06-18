Schließen

Divided we stand, united we fall?

  • This contribution presents an analysis of the structure and conflictual dynamics of contemporary German sociology which has recently separated into two professional societies. Using geometric data analysis, we present an empirical construction of the power/knowledge structure of the field, its paradigmatic plurality, and the various forms of sociological practices involved.

Metadaten
Author details:Christian Schmidt-WellenburgORCiDGND, Andreas Schmitz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/03906701.2023.2244170
ISSN:0390-6701
ISSN:1469-9273
Title of parent work (English):International review of sociology
Subtitle (English):structure and struggles of contemporary German sociology
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/09/01
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/18
Tag:German sociology; class-specific analysis; geometric data analysis; prosopography; scientific fields
Volume:33
Issue:3
Number of pages:34
First page:512
Last Page:545
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

