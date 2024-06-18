Following excited-state chemical shifts in molecular ultrafast x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy

Dennis Mayer, Fabiano Lever, David Picconi, Jan Metje, Skirmantas Ališauskas, Francesca Calegari, Stefan Düsterer, Christopher Ehlert, Raimund Feifel, Mario Niebuhr, Bastian Manschwetus, Marion Kuhlmann, Tommaso Mazza, Matthew Scott Robinson, Richard J. Squibb, Andrea Trabattoni, Måns Wallner, Peter Saalfrank, Thomas J. A. Wolf, Markus Gühr
- Imaging the charge flow in photoexcited molecules would provide key information on photophysical and photochemical processes. Here the authors demonstrate tracking in real time after photoexcitation the change in charge density at a specific site of 2-thiouracil using time-resolved X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The conversion of photon energy into other energetic forms in molecules is accompanied by charge moving on ultrafast timescales. We directly observe the charge motion at a specific site in an electronically excited molecule using time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TR-XPS). We extend the concept of static chemical shift from conventional XPS by the excited-state chemical shift (ESCS), which is connected to the charge in the framework of a potential model. This allows us to invert TR-XPS spectra to the dynamic charge at a specific atom. We demonstrate the power of TR-XPS by using sulphur 2p-core-electron-emission probing to study the UV-excited dynamics of 2-thiouracil. The method allows us to discover that aImaging the charge flow in photoexcited molecules would provide key information on photophysical and photochemical processes. Here the authors demonstrate tracking in real time after photoexcitation the change in charge density at a specific site of 2-thiouracil using time-resolved X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The conversion of photon energy into other energetic forms in molecules is accompanied by charge moving on ultrafast timescales. We directly observe the charge motion at a specific site in an electronically excited molecule using time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TR-XPS). We extend the concept of static chemical shift from conventional XPS by the excited-state chemical shift (ESCS), which is connected to the charge in the framework of a potential model. This allows us to invert TR-XPS spectra to the dynamic charge at a specific atom. We demonstrate the power of TR-XPS by using sulphur 2p-core-electron-emission probing to study the UV-excited dynamics of 2-thiouracil. The method allows us to discover that a major part of the population relaxes to the molecular ground state within 220-250 fs. In addition, a 250-fs oscillation, visible in the kinetic energy of the TR-XPS, reveals a coherent exchange of population among electronic states.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Dennis MayerORCiDGND, Fabiano LeverORCiDGND, David PicconiORCiD, Jan Metje, Skirmantas AlišauskasORCiD, Francesca CalegariORCiD, Stefan DüstererORCiD, Christopher EhlertORCiD, Raimund Feifel, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Bastian ManschwetusORCiD, Marion Kuhlmann, Tommaso Mazza, Matthew Scott RobinsonORCiD, Richard J. Squibb, Andrea TrabattoniORCiD, Måns Wallner, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Thomas J. A. WolfORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27908-y
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35017539
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature communications
|Publisher:
|Nature Research
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/11
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/17
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|198
|Number of pages:
|9
|Remarks:
Publisher correction: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28584-2
|Funding institution:
|Volkswagen foundation; BMBF; Verbundforschungsproject [05K16IP1]; DFG; [GU 1478/1-1, SA 547/17-1]; US Department of Energy, Office of Science,; Basic Energy Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences; Division; Swedish Research Council (VR); Knut and Alice Wallenberg; Foundation, Sweden; European Research Council under the ERC-2014-StG; STARLIGHT [637756]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International