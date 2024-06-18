Schließen

Following excited-state chemical shifts in molecular ultrafast x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy

  • Imaging the charge flow in photoexcited molecules would provide key information on photophysical and photochemical processes. Here the authors demonstrate tracking in real time after photoexcitation the change in charge density at a specific site of 2-thiouracil using time-resolved X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The conversion of photon energy into other energetic forms in molecules is accompanied by charge moving on ultrafast timescales. We directly observe the charge motion at a specific site in an electronically excited molecule using time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TR-XPS). We extend the concept of static chemical shift from conventional XPS by the excited-state chemical shift (ESCS), which is connected to the charge in the framework of a potential model. This allows us to invert TR-XPS spectra to the dynamic charge at a specific atom. We demonstrate the power of TR-XPS by using sulphur 2p-core-electron-emission probing to study the UV-excited dynamics of 2-thiouracil. The method allows us to discover that aImaging the charge flow in photoexcited molecules would provide key information on photophysical and photochemical processes. Here the authors demonstrate tracking in real time after photoexcitation the change in charge density at a specific site of 2-thiouracil using time-resolved X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. The conversion of photon energy into other energetic forms in molecules is accompanied by charge moving on ultrafast timescales. We directly observe the charge motion at a specific site in an electronically excited molecule using time-resolved x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (TR-XPS). We extend the concept of static chemical shift from conventional XPS by the excited-state chemical shift (ESCS), which is connected to the charge in the framework of a potential model. This allows us to invert TR-XPS spectra to the dynamic charge at a specific atom. We demonstrate the power of TR-XPS by using sulphur 2p-core-electron-emission probing to study the UV-excited dynamics of 2-thiouracil. The method allows us to discover that a major part of the population relaxes to the molecular ground state within 220-250 fs. In addition, a 250-fs oscillation, visible in the kinetic energy of the TR-XPS, reveals a coherent exchange of population among electronic states.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dennis MayerORCiDGND, Fabiano LeverORCiDGND, David PicconiORCiD, Jan Metje, Skirmantas AlišauskasORCiD, Francesca CalegariORCiD, Stefan DüstererORCiD, Christopher EhlertORCiD, Raimund Feifel, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Bastian ManschwetusORCiD, Marion Kuhlmann, Tommaso Mazza, Matthew Scott RobinsonORCiD, Richard J. Squibb, Andrea TrabattoniORCiD, Måns Wallner, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Thomas J. A. WolfORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27908-y
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35017539
Title of parent work (English):Nature communications
Publisher:Nature Research
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/17
Volume:13
Issue:1
Article number:198
Number of pages:9
Remarks:
Publisher correction: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28584-2
Funding institution:Volkswagen foundation; BMBF; Verbundforschungsproject [05K16IP1]; DFG; [GU 1478/1-1, SA 547/17-1]; US Department of Energy, Office of Science,; Basic Energy Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Geosciences, and Biosciences; Division; Swedish Research Council (VR); Knut and Alice Wallenberg; Foundation, Sweden; European Research Council under the ERC-2014-StG; STARLIGHT [637756]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.