High-dosage fosfomycin results in adequate plasma and target-site exposure in morbidly obese and nonobese nonhyperfiltration patients

  The objectives of this study were the identification in (morbidly) obese and nonobese patients of (i) the most appropriate body size descriptor for fosfomycin dose adjustments and (ii) adequacy of the currently employed dosing regimens. Plasma and target site (interstitial fluid of subcutaneous adipose tissue) concentrations after fosfomycin administration (8 g) to 30 surgery patients (15 obese/15 nonobese) were obtained from a prospective clinical trial. After characterization of plasma and microdialysis-derived target site pharmacokinetics via population analysis, short-term infusions of fosfomycin 3 to 4 times daily were simulated. The adequacy of therapy was assessed by probability of pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic target attainment (PTA) analysis based on the unbound drug-related targets of an %fT(>= MIC) (the fraction of time that unbound fosfomycin concentrations exceed the MIC during 24 h) of 70 and an fAUC(0-24h)/MIC (the area under the concentration-time curve from 0 to 24 h for the unbound fraction of fosfomycin relative to the MIC) of 40.8 to 83.3. Lean body weight, fat mass, and creatinine clearance calculated via adjusted body weight (ABW) (CLCRCG_ABW) of all patients (body mass index [BMI] = 20.1 to 52.0 kg/m(2)) explained a considerable proportion of between-patient pharmacokinetic variability (up to 31.0% relative reduction). The steady-state unbound target site/plasma concentration ratio was 26.3% lower in (morbidly) obese than nonobese patients. For infections with fosfomycin-susceptible pathogens (MIC <= 16 mg/L), intermittent "high-dosage" intravenous (i.v.) fosfomycin (8 g, three times daily) was sufficient to treat patients with a CLCRCG_ABW of,130 mL/min, irrespective of the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic indices considered. For infections by Pseudomonas aeruginosa with a MIC of 32 mg/L, when the index fAUC0-24h/MIC is applied, fosfomycin might represent a promising treatment option in obese and nonobese patients, especially in combination therapy to complement beta-lactams, in which carbapenem-resistant P. aeruginosa is critical. In conclusion, fosfomycin showed excellent target site penetration in obese and nonobese patients. Dosing should be guided by renal function rather than obesity status.

Metadaten
Author details:David BusseORCiD, Philipp Simon, David Petroff, Nahed El-Najjar, Lisa Schmitt, Davide BindelliniORCiD, Arne Dietrich, Markus ZeitlingerORCiD, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Robin Michelet, Hermann Wrigge, Charlotte Kloft
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/aac.02302-21
ISSN:0066-4804
ISSN:1098-6596
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35603536
Title of parent work (English):Antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/17
Tag:adipose tissue; anti-infective; fosfomycin; interstitial space fluid; microdialysis; obesity; pharmacodynamics; population pharmacokinetics; probability of target attainment
Volume:66
Issue:6
Article number:e02302-21
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany (Integrated Research; and Treatment Center IFB "Adiposity Diseases") [FKZ: 01E01001]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

