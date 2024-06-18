Aquatic fungi: largely neglected targets for conservation
|Author details:
|Mariyana Vatova, Conrad Rubin, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Susana C. Goncalves, Susanne I. Schmidt, Ivan Jarić
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/fee.2495
|ISSN:
|1540-9295
|ISSN:
|1540-9309
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers in ecology and the environment
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/02
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/17
|Volume:
|20
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|207
|Last Page:
|209
|Funding institution:
|JE Purkyne Fellowship of the Czech Academy of Sciences; Erasmus+; programme; Faculty of Science, University of South Bohemia; German; Science Foundation [SPP 1158, GR1540/33--1]; EU Operational Programme; Research, Development and Education [CZ.02.2.69/0.0/0.0/16_027/000; 8357]; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic; [CZ.02.1.01/0.0/0.0/16 025/0007417]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz