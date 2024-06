On the molecular evolution of sengis (Macroscelidea)

This thesis focuses on the molecular evolution of Macroscelidea, commonly referred to as sengis. Sengis are a mammalian order belonging to the Afrotherians, one of the four major clades of placental mammals. Sengis currently consist of twenty extant species, all of which are endemic to the African continent. They can be separated in two families, the soft-furred sengis (Macroscelididae) and the giant sengis (Rhynchocyonidae). While giant sengis can be exclusively found in forest habitats, the different soft-furred sengi species dwell in a broad range of habitats, from tropical rain-forests to rocky deserts. Our knowledge on the evolutionary history of sengis is largely incomplete. The high level of superficial morphological resemblance among different sengi species (especially the soft-furred sengis) has for example led to misinterpretations of phylogenetic relationships, based on morphological characters. With the rise of DNA based taxonomic inferences, multiple new genera were defined and new species described. Yet, no full taxon

This thesis focuses on the molecular evolution of Macroscelidea, commonly referred to as sengis. Sengis are a mammalian order belonging to the Afrotherians, one of the four major clades of placental mammals. Sengis currently consist of twenty extant species, all of which are endemic to the African continent. They can be separated in two families, the soft-furred sengis (Macroscelididae) and the giant sengis (Rhynchocyonidae). While giant sengis can be exclusively found in forest habitats, the different soft-furred sengi species dwell in a broad range of habitats, from tropical rain-forests to rocky deserts. Our knowledge on the evolutionary history of sengis is largely incomplete. The high level of superficial morphological resemblance among different sengi species (especially the soft-furred sengis) has for example led to misinterpretations of phylogenetic relationships, based on morphological characters. With the rise of DNA based taxonomic inferences, multiple new genera were defined and new species described. Yet, no full taxon molecular phylogeny exists, hampering the answering of basic taxonomic questions. This lack of knowledge can be to some extent attributed to the limited availability of fresh-tissue samples for DNA extraction. The broad African distribution, partly in political unstable regions and low population densities complicate contemporary sampling approaches. Furthermore, the DNA information available usually covers only short stretches of the mitochondrial genome and thus a single genetic locus with limited informational content. Developments in DNA extraction and library protocols nowadays offer the opportunity to access DNA from museum specimens, collected over the past centuries and stored in natural history museums throughout the world. Thus, the difficulties in fresh-sample acquisition for molecular biological studies can be overcome by the application of museomics, the research field which emerged from those laboratory developments. This thesis uses fresh-tissue samples as well as a vast collection museum specimens to investigate multiple aspects about the macroscelidean evolutionary history. Chapter 4 of this thesis focuses on the phylogenetic relationships of all currently known sengi species. By accessing DNA information from museum specimens in combination of fresh tissue samples and publicly available genetic resources it produces the first full taxon molecular phylogeny of sengis. It confirms the monophyly of the genus Elephantulus and discovers multiple deeply divergent lineages within different species, highlighting the need for species specific approaches. The study furthermore focuses on the evolutionary time frame of sengis by evaluating the impact of commonly varied parameters on tree dating. The results of the study show, that the mitochondrial information used in previous studies to temporal calibrate the Macroscelidean phylogeny led to an overestimation of node ages within sengis. Especially soft-furred sengis are thus much younger than previously assumed. The refined knowledge of nodes ages within sengis offer the opportunity to link e.g. speciation events to environmental changes. Chapter 5 focuses on the genus Petrodromus with its single representative Petrodromus tetradactylus. It again exploits the opportunities of museomics and gathers a comprehensive, multi-locus genetic dataset of P. tetradactylus individuals, distributed across most the known range of this species. It reveals multiple deeply divergent lineages within Petrodromus, whereby some could possibly be associated to previously described sub-species, at least one was formerly unknown. It underscores the necessity for a revision of the genus Petrodromus through the integration of both molecular and morphological evidence. The study, furthermore identifies changing forest distributions through climatic oscillations as main factor shaping the genetic structure of Petrodromus. Chapter 6 uses fresh tissue samples to extent the genomic resources of sengis by thirteen new nuclear genomes, of which two were de-novo assembled. An extensive dataset of more than 8000 protein coding one-to-one orthologs allows to further refine and confirm the temporal time frame of sengi evolution found in Chapter 4. This study moreover investigates the role of gene-flow and incomplete lineage sorting (ILS) in sengi evolution. In addition it identifies clade specific genes of possible outstanding evolutionary importance and links them to potential phenotypic traits affected. A closer investigation of olfactory receptor proteins reveals clade specific differences. A comparison of the demographic past of sengis to other small African mammals does not reveal a sengi specific pattern.

…