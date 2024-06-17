Schließen

Time-resolved study of recoil-induced rotation by X-ray pump - X-ray probe spectroscopy

  Modern stationary X-ray spectroscopy is unable to resolve rotational structure. In the present paper, we propose to use time-resolved two color X-ray pump-probe spectroscopy with picosecond resolution for real-time monitoring of the rotational dynamics induced by the recoil effect. The proposed technique consists of two steps. The first short pump X-ray pulse ionizes the valence electron, which transfers angular momentum to the molecule. The second time-delayed short probe X-ray pulse resonantly excites a 1s electron to the created valence hole. Due to the recoil-induced angular momentum the molecule rotates and changes the orientation of transition dipole moment of core-excitation with respect to the transition dipole moment of the valence ionization, which results in a temporal modulation of the probe X-ray absorption as a function of the delay time between the pulses. We developed an accurate theory of the X-ray pump-probe spectroscopy of the recoil-induced rotation and study how the energy of the photoelectron and thermal dephasing affect the structure of the time-dependent X-ray absorption using the CO molecule as a case-study. We also discuss the feasibility of experimental observation of our theoretical findings, opening new perspectives in studies of molecular rotational dynamics.

Metadaten
Author details:Ji-Cai LiuORCiD, Nina Ignatova, Victor Kimberg, Pavel Krasnov, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Marc Simon, Faris Gel'mukhanov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1cp05000a
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35234760
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/17
Volume:24
Issue:11
Number of pages:12
First page:6627
Last Page:6638
Funding institution:Russian Science Foundation [21-12-00193]; National Natural Science; Foundation of China [11974108, 11574082]; Fundamental Research Funds for; the Central Universities [2021MS046]; European Research Council through; ERC-ADG-2014 at the University of Potsdam within the Horizon 2020 EU; Framework Programme for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX];; Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin fur Materialien und Energie GmbH; Foundation; for the Advancement of Theoretical Physics and Mathematics ``BASIS''; [19-1-4-66-1]; Swedish Research Council [2019-03470]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

