Characterization of hantavirus N protein intracellular dynamics and localization

  • Hantaviruses are enveloped viruses that possess a tri-segmented, negative-sense RNA genome. The viral S-segment encodes the multifunctional nucleocapsid protein (N), which is involved in genome packaging, intracellular protein transport, immunoregulation, and several other crucial processes during hantavirus infection. In this study, we generated fluorescently tagged N protein constructs derived from Puumalavirus (PUUV), the dominant hantavirus species in Central, Northern, and Eastern Europe. We comprehensively characterized this protein in the rodent cell line CHO-K1, monitoring the dynamics of N protein complex formation and investigating co-localization with host proteins as well as the viral glycoproteins Gc and Gn. We observed formation of large, fibrillar PUUV N protein aggregates, rapidly coalescing from early punctate and spike-like assemblies. Moreover, we found significant spatial correlation of N with vimentin, actin, and P-bodies but not with microtubules. N constructs also co-localized with Gn and Gc albeitHantaviruses are enveloped viruses that possess a tri-segmented, negative-sense RNA genome. The viral S-segment encodes the multifunctional nucleocapsid protein (N), which is involved in genome packaging, intracellular protein transport, immunoregulation, and several other crucial processes during hantavirus infection. In this study, we generated fluorescently tagged N protein constructs derived from Puumalavirus (PUUV), the dominant hantavirus species in Central, Northern, and Eastern Europe. We comprehensively characterized this protein in the rodent cell line CHO-K1, monitoring the dynamics of N protein complex formation and investigating co-localization with host proteins as well as the viral glycoproteins Gc and Gn. We observed formation of large, fibrillar PUUV N protein aggregates, rapidly coalescing from early punctate and spike-like assemblies. Moreover, we found significant spatial correlation of N with vimentin, actin, and P-bodies but not with microtubules. N constructs also co-localized with Gn and Gc albeit not as strongly as the glycoproteins associated with each other. Finally, we assessed oligomerization of N constructs, observing efficient and concentration-dependent multimerization, with complexes comprising more than 10 individual proteins.show moreshow less

Author details:Robert-William Welke, Hannah Sabeth SperberORCiD, Ronny Bergmann, Amit KoikkarahORCiDGND, Laura Menke, Christian Sieben, Detlev H. Krüger, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND, Andreas Herrmann, Roland SchwarzerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/v14030457
ISSN:1999-4915
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35336863
Title of parent work (English):Viruses
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/17
Tag:N protein; Number and Brightness; P-bodies; Puumalavirus; actin; hantavirus; macromolecular assemblies; oligomerization; vimentin
Volume:14
Issue:3
Article number:457
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) [407961559]; Infect-ERA project; HantaHunt [031L0096A, 031L0096B]; Helmholtz Association; Initiative and; Networking Fund for Infection Research Greifswald (Project HANTadapt);; University of Duisburg-Essen
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

