Direct measurement of open-water evaporation
- This study investigates the sensitivity and uncertainty of evaporation assessment in a tropical reservoir in northeastern Brazil. For this purpose, four approaches were used: Penman, a Dalton-modified equation, a pressure meter and a novel acoustic sensor. The main objective is to evaluate whether sensors can be employed to adequately assess lake evaporation. The sensors were installed in floating pans and the equations are based on variables collected from a raft. The wind-inducted waves in the reservoir often disturbed the measurements using both pressure (uncertainty of +/- 0.6 mm) and acoustic (uncertainty of +/- 0.1 mm) sensors, causing flaws and affecting continuous monitoring. The modified Dalton model, based on data collected with a floating station, estimated values over three-hour courses of evaporation similar to those measured by the pressure meter. These findings are important contributions to an accurate monitoring of water losses through evaporation and reservoir operation, particularly in dry regions.
|Glauber Pontes RodriguesORCiD, Ítalo Sampaio RodriguesORCiD, Armin RaabeORCiD, Peter Holstein, Josè Carlos De AraujoORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1080/02626667.2022.2157278
|Hydrological sciences journal
|a newly developed sensor applied to a Brazilian tropical reservoir
|2023/01/20
|direct measurement; instrumentation; sub-daily evaporation; water management
|68
|3
