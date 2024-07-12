Spatial-numerical associations: From biological foundations to embodied learning to contextual flexibility
Räumlich-numerische Assoziationen: Von den biologischen Grundlagen über das verkörperte Lernen bis zur kontextuellen Flexibilität
- Among the different meanings carried by numerical information, cardinality is fundamental for survival and for the development of basic as well as of higher numerical skills. Importantly, the human brain inherits from evolution a predisposition to map cardinality onto space, as revealed by the presence of spatial-numerical associations (SNAs) in humans and animals. Here, the mapping of cardinal information onto physical space is addressed as a hallmark signature characterizing numerical cognition. According to traditional approaches, cognition is defined as complex forms of internal information processing, taking place in the brain (cognitive processor). On the contrary, embodied cognition approaches define cognition as functionally linked to perception and action, in the continuous interaction between a biological body and its physical and sociocultural environment. On the contrary, embodied cognition approaches define cognition as functionally linked to perception and action, in the continuous interaction between a biological body and its physical and sociocultural environment. Embracing the principles of the embodied cognition perspective, I conducted four novel studies designed to unveil how SNAs originate, develop, and adapt, depending on characteristics of the organism, the context, and their interaction. I structured my doctoral thesis in three levels. At the grounded level (Study 1), I unfold the biological foundations underlying the tendency to map cardinal information across space; at the embodied level (Study 2), I reveal the impact of atypical motor development on the construction of SNAs; at the situated level (Study 3), I document the joint influence of visuospatial attention and task properties on SNAs. Furthermore, I experimentally investigate the presence of associations between physical and numerical distance, another numerical property fundamental for the development of efficient mathematical minds (Study 4). In Study 1, I present the Brain’s Asymmetric Frequency Tuning hypothesis that relies on hemispheric asymmetries for processing spatial frequencies, a low-level visual feature that the (in)vertebrate brain extracts from any visual scene to create a coherent percept of the world. Computational analyses of the power spectra of the original stimuli used to document the presence of SNAs in human newborns and animals, support the brain’s asymmetric frequency tuning as a theoretical account and as an evolutionarily inherited mechanism scaffolding the universal and innate tendency to represent cardinality across horizontal space. In Study 2, I explore SNAs in children with rare genetic neuromuscular diseases: spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). SMA children never accomplish independent motoric exploration of their environment; in contrast, DMD children do explore but later lose this ability. The different SNAs reported by the two groups support the critical role of early sensorimotor experiences in the spatial representation of cardinality. In Study 3, I directly compare the effects of overt attentional orientation during explicit and implicit processing of numerical magnitude. First, the different effects of attentional orienting based on the type of assessment support different mechanisms underlying SNAs during explicit and implicit assessment of numerical magnitude. Secondly, the impact of vertical shifts of attention on the processing of numerical distance sheds light on the correspondence between numerical distance and peri-personal distance. In Study 4, I document the presence of different SNAs, driven by numerical magnitude and numerical distance, by employing different response mappings (left vs. right and near vs. distant). In the field of numerical cognition, the four studies included in the present thesis contribute to unveiling how the characteristics of the organism and the environment influence the emergence, the development, and the flexibility of our attitude to represent cardinal information across space, thus supporting the predictions of the embodied cognition approach. Furthermore, they inform a taxonomy of body-centred factors (biological properties of the brain and sensorimotor system) modulating the spatial representation of cardinality throughout the course of life, at the grounded, embodied, and situated levels. If the awareness for different variables influencing SNAs over the course of life is important, it is equally important to consider the organism as a whole in its sensorimotor interaction with the world. Inspired by my doctoral research, here I propose a holistic perspective that considers the role of evolution, embodiment, and environment in the association of cardinal information with directional space. The new perspective advances the current approaches to SNAs, both at the conceptual and at the methodological levels. Unveiling how the mental representation of cardinality emerges, develops, and adapts is necessary to shape efficient mathematical minds and achieve economic productivity, technological progress, and a higher quality of life.…
- Unter den verschiedenen Bedeutungsaspekten numerischer Informationen ist die Kardinalität fundamental für das Überleben und die Entwicklung grundlegender sowie fortgeschrittener numerischer Fähigkeiten. Ein wichtiger Aspekt ist, dass das menschliche Gehirn evolutionär die Prädisposition besitzt, Kardinalität auf den Raum abzubilden, wie das Vorhandensein von räumlich-numerischen Assoziationen [engl. spatial-numerical associations, SNA] bei Menschen und Tieren zeigt. Hier wird die Abbildung kardinaler Informationen auf den physischen Raum als charakteristisches Merkmal der numerischen Kognition untersucht. Nach traditionellen Ansätzen wird Kognition als eine komplexe Form der internen Informationsverarbeitung definiert, die im Gehirn stattfindet (kognitiver Prozessor). Nach traditionellen Ansätzen wird Kognition als eine komplexe Form der internen Informationsverarbeitung definiert, die im Gehirn stattfindet (kognitiver Prozessor). Im Gegensatz dazu betrachten Ansätze der verkörperten Kognition (Embodied Cognition) Kognition als funktionell mit Wahrnehmung und Handlung verbunden, eingebettet in die kontinuierliche Interaktion zwischen einem biologischen Körper und seiner physischen sowie soziokulturellen Umgebung. In Anlehnung an die Prinzipien der Embodied-Cognition-Perspektive habe ich vier innovative Studien durchgeführt, um herauszufinden, wie SNA in Abhängigkeit von den Merkmalen des Organismus, des Kontexts und ihrer Interaktion entstehen, sich entwickeln und anpassen. Meine Doktorarbeit ist auf drei Ebenen strukturiert. Auf der geerdeten („grounded“) Ebene (Studie 1) zeige ich die biologischen Grundlagen auf, die der Tendenz zugrunde liegen, kardinale Informationen über den Raum hinweg abzubilden; auf der verkörperten („embodied“) Ebene (Studie 2) zeige ich die Auswirkungen einer atypischen motorischen Entwicklung auf die Konstruktion von SNA; auf der situativen („situated“) Ebene (Studie 3) dokumentiere ich den gemeinsamen Einfluss von visuell-räumlicher Aufmerksamkeit und von Aufgabeneigenschaften auf SNA. Darüber hinaus untersuche ich experimentell das Vorliegen von Assoziationen zwischen physischer und numerischer Distanz, einer weiteren numerischen Eigenschaft, die für die Entwicklung eines effizienten mathematischen Verstandes grundlegend ist (Studie 4). In Studie 1 stelle ich die Hypothese der asymmetrischen Frequenzabstimmung des Gehirns vor, die sich auf hemisphärische Asymmetrien bei der Verarbeitung räumlicher Frequenzen stützt. Diese räumlichen Frequenzen sind ein visuelles Merkmal auf niedriger Verarbeitungsebene, das das Gehirn von (Nicht-)Wirbeltieren aus jeder visuellen Szene extrahiert, um eine kohärente Wahrnehmung der Welt zu gewährleisten. Computergestützte Analysen der Leistungsspektren der ursprünglichen Stimuli, die verwendet wurden, um die Existenz von SNA bei menschlichen Neugeborenen und Tieren zu dokumentieren, unterstützen die asymmetrische Frequenzabstimmung des Gehirns als theoretische Erklärung. Dieser evolutionär vererbte Mechanismus könnte die universelle und angeborene Tendenz zur Darstellung von Kardinalität im horizontalen Raum erklären. In Studie 2 untersuche ich SNA bei Kindern mit seltenen genetisch bedingten neuromuskulären Krankheiten, nämlich Spinaler Muskelatrophie (SMA) und Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD). Kinder mit SMA sind nicht in der Lage, ihre Umwelt selbstständig motorisch zu erkunden, während Kinder mit DMD diese Fähigkeit anfangs besitzen, sie aber im Laufe der Zeit verlieren. Die unterschiedlichen SNA, die von den beiden Gruppen berichtet werden, belegen die entscheidende Rolle früher sensomotorischer Erfahrungen für die räumliche Repräsentation von Kardinalität. In Studie 3 vergleiche ich direkt die Auswirkungen der offenen Aufmerksamkeitsorientierung während der expliziten und impliziten Verarbeitung numerischer Größenordnungen. Erstens zeigen die unterschiedlichen Auswirkungen der Aufmerksamkeitsorientierung je nach Art der Bewertung unterschiedliche Mechanismen auf, die den SNA bei der expliziten und impliziten Beurteilung numerischer Größen zugrunde liegen. Zweitens deutet die Wirkung der vertikalen Aufmerksamkeitsverschiebung auf die Verarbeitung numerischer Distanzen auf eine Korrelation zwischen numerischer Distanz und peripersonaler Distanz hin. In Studie 4 belege ich das Vorliegen unterschiedlicher SNA, die durch numerische Größe und numerische Distanz gesteuert werden, mittels verschiedener Antwortzuordnungen (links vs. rechts und nah vs. fern). Die vier Studien dieser Arbeit auf dem Gebiet der numerischen Kognition zeigen, wie die Eigenschaften des Organismus und der Umwelt die Entstehung, Entwicklung und Flexibilität der Fähigkeit beeinflussen, kardinale Informationen über den Raum hinweg zu repräsentieren, und unterstützen damit die Vorhersagen des Ansatzes der verkörperten Kognition. Darüber hinaus liefern sie Einblicke in eine Taxonomie körperbezogener Faktoren, darunter biologische Merkmale des Gehirns und des sensomotorischen Systems, die die räumliche Repräsentation von Kardinalität im Laufe des Lebens auf den „grounded“, „embodied“ und „situated“ Ebenen modulieren. Die Kenntnis der verschiedenen Variablen, die die SNA im Laufe des Lebens beeinflussen, ist ebenso wichtig wie die Betrachtung des Organismus als Ganzes in seiner sensomotorischen Interaktion mit der Welt. Inspiriert von meiner Doktorarbeit schlage ich hier eine ganzheitliche Perspektive vor, die die Rolle der Evolution, der Verkörperung und der Umwelt bei unserer Assoziation von kardinalen Informationen mit Raum berücksichtigt. Diese neue Perspektive erweitert die derzeitigen Ansätze zu SNA sowohl auf konzeptioneller als auch auf methodologischer Ebene. Die Erforschung der Entstehung, Entwicklung und Anpassung der mentalen Repräsentation von Kardinalität ist entscheidend, um effiziente mathematische Fähigkeiten zu entwickeln sowie wirtschaftliche Produktivität, technologischen Fortschritt und eine verbesserte Lebensqualität zu fördern.…
