Schließen

Discovery and analysis of three magnetic hot subdwarf stars

  • Magnetic fields can play an important role in stellar evolution. Among white dwarfs, the most common stellar remnant, the fraction of magnetic systems is more than 20 per cent. The origin of magnetic fields in white dwarfs, which show strengths ranging from 40 kG to hundreds of MG, is still a topic of debate. In contrast, only one magnetic hot subdwarf star has been identified out of thousands of known systems. Hot subdwarfs are formed from binary interaction, a process often associated with the generation of magnetic fields, and will evolve to become white dwarfs, which makes the lack of detected magnetic hot subdwarfs a puzzling phenomenon. Here we report the discovery of three new magnetic hot subdwarfs with field strengths in the range 300-500 kG. Like the only previously known system, they are all helium-rich O-type stars (He-sdOs). We analysed multiple archival spectra of the three systems and derived their stellar properties. We find that they all lack radial velocity variability, suggesting formation via a merger channel.Magnetic fields can play an important role in stellar evolution. Among white dwarfs, the most common stellar remnant, the fraction of magnetic systems is more than 20 per cent. The origin of magnetic fields in white dwarfs, which show strengths ranging from 40 kG to hundreds of MG, is still a topic of debate. In contrast, only one magnetic hot subdwarf star has been identified out of thousands of known systems. Hot subdwarfs are formed from binary interaction, a process often associated with the generation of magnetic fields, and will evolve to become white dwarfs, which makes the lack of detected magnetic hot subdwarfs a puzzling phenomenon. Here we report the discovery of three new magnetic hot subdwarfs with field strengths in the range 300-500 kG. Like the only previously known system, they are all helium-rich O-type stars (He-sdOs). We analysed multiple archival spectra of the three systems and derived their stellar properties. We find that they all lack radial velocity variability, suggesting formation via a merger channel. However, we derive higher than typical hydrogen abundances for their spectral type, which are in disagreement with current model predictions. Our findings suggest a lower limit to the magnetic fraction of hot subdwarfs of 0.147(+0.143)(-0.047) per cent, and provide evidence for merger-induced magnetic fields which could explain white dwarfs with field strengths of 50-150 MG, assuming magnetic flux conservation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ingrid PelisoliORCiD, Matti DorschORCiD, Ulrich HeberORCiD, Boris GänsickeORCiD, Stephan GeierORCiDGND, Thomas KupferORCiD, Peter NemethORCiD, Simone ScaringiORCiD, Veronika SchaffenrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1069
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):evidence for merger-induced magnetic fields
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/19
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/14
Tag:stars: magnetic field; subdwarfs
Volume:515
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:2496
Last Page:2510
Funding institution:UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) [ST/T000406/1];; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [HE1356/70-1]; Grant Agency of the Czech; Republic [GA.CR 22-34467S]; National Science Foundation [2107982]; NASA; [80NSSC22K0338]; National Science Centre [UMO2017/26/E/ST9/00703,; UMO-2017/25/B/ST9/02218]; European Research Council (ERC) under the; European Union [101020057]; European Community [312430]; STScI; [HST-GO-16659.002-A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.