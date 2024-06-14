A bacterial effector counteracts host autophagy by promoting degradation of an autophagy component

Jia Xuan Leong, Margot Raffeiner, Daniela Spinti, Gautier Langin, Mirita Franz-Wachtel, Andrew R. Guzman, Jung-Gun Kim, Pooja Pandey, Alyona E. Minina, Boris Macek, Anders Hafren, Tolga O. Bozkurt, Mary Beth Mudgett, Frederik Börnke, Daniel Hofius, Suayib Uestuen
- Beyond its role in cellular homeostasis, autophagy plays anti- and promicrobial roles in host-microbe interactions, both in animals and plants.
One prominent role of antimicrobial autophagy is to degrade intracellular pathogens or microbial molecules, in a process termed xenophagy.
Consequently, microbes evolved mechanisms to hijack or modulate autophagy to escape elimination.
Although well-described in animals, the extent to which xenophagy contributes to plant-bacteria interactions remains unknown.
Here, we provide evidence that Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) suppresses host autophagy by utilizing type-III effector XopL. XopL interacts with and degrades the autophagy component SH3P2 via its E3 ligase activity to promote infection.
Intriguingly, XopL is targeted for degradation by defense-related selective autophagy mediated by NBR1/Joka2, revealing a complex antagonistic interplay between XopL and the host autophagy machinery.
|Jia Xuan LeongORCiD, Margot RaffeinerORCiD, Daniela Spinti, Gautier Langin, Mirita Franz-Wachtel, Andrew R. Guzman, Jung-Gun Kim, Pooja Pandey, Alyona E. Minina, Boris Macek, Anders Hafren, Tolga O. Bozkurt, Mary Beth Mudgett, Frederik BörnkeORCiDGND, Daniel Hofius, Suayib Uestuen
|https://doi.org/10.15252/embj.2021110352
|0261-4189
|1460-2075
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35620914
|The EMBO journal
|Wiley
|Hoboken
|Article
|English
|2022/05/27
|2022
|2024/06/14
|autophagy; effectors; immunity; ubiquitination; xenophagy
|41
|13
|e110352
|17
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [GZ: UE188/2-1, SFB1101]; EU; [799433]; DFG [BO1961/5-2, INST 37/819-1 FUGG, INST 37/965-1 FUGG];; Swedish research councils VR [2016-04562, 2020-05327]; FORMAS; [2017-01596, 2016-01044]; BBSRC - Biotechnology and Biological Sciences; Research Council [BB/T006102/1]; NSF IOS Grant [2026368]; Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
