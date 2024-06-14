Schließen

A bacterial effector counteracts host autophagy by promoting degradation of an autophagy component

  Beyond its role in cellular homeostasis, autophagy plays anti- and promicrobial roles in host-microbe interactions, both in animals and plants. One prominent role of antimicrobial autophagy is to degrade intracellular pathogens or microbial molecules, in a process termed xenophagy. Consequently, microbes evolved mechanisms to hijack or modulate autophagy to escape elimination. Although well-described in animals, the extent to which xenophagy contributes to plant-bacteria interactions remains unknown. Here, we provide evidence that Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) suppresses host autophagy by utilizing type-III effector XopL. XopL interacts with and degrades the autophagy component SH3P2 via its E3 ligase activity to promote infection. Intriguingly, XopL is targeted for degradation by defense-related selective autophagy mediated by NBR1/Joka2, revealing a complex antagonistic interplay between XopL and the host autophagy machinery. Our results implicate plant antimicrobial autophagy in the depletion of a bacterial virulence factor and unravel an unprecedented pathogen strategy to counteract defense-related autophagy in plant-bacteria interactions.

Metadaten
Author details:Jia Xuan LeongORCiD, Margot RaffeinerORCiD, Daniela Spinti, Gautier Langin, Mirita Franz-Wachtel, Andrew R. Guzman, Jung-Gun Kim, Pooja Pandey, Alyona E. Minina, Boris Macek, Anders Hafren, Tolga O. Bozkurt, Mary Beth Mudgett, Frederik BörnkeORCiDGND, Daniel Hofius, Suayib Uestuen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15252/embj.2021110352
ISSN:0261-4189
ISSN:1460-2075
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35620914
Title of parent work (English):The EMBO journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/27
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/14
Tag:autophagy; effectors; immunity; ubiquitination; xenophagy
Volume:41
Issue:13
Article number:e110352
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [GZ: UE188/2-1, SFB1101]; EU; [799433]; DFG [BO1961/5-2, INST 37/819-1 FUGG, INST 37/965-1 FUGG];; Swedish research councils VR [2016-04562, 2020-05327]; FORMAS; [2017-01596, 2016-01044]; BBSRC - Biotechnology and Biological Sciences; Research Council [BB/T006102/1]; NSF IOS Grant [2026368]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

