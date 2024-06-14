Schließen

The degree of electron itinerancy and shell closing in the core-ionized state of transition metals probed by Auger-photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy

  • Auger-photoelectron coincidence spectroscopy (APECS) has been used to examine the electron correlation and itinerance effects in transition metals Cu, Ni and Co. It is shown that the LVV Auger, in coincidence with 2p photoelectrons, spectra can be represented using atomic multiplet positions if the 3d-shell is localized (atomic-like) and with a self-convoluted valence band for band-like (itinerant) materials as explained using the Cini-Sawatzky model. For transition metals, the 3d band changes from band-like to localized with increasing atomic number, with the possibility of a mixed behavior. Our result shows that the LVV spectra of Cu can be represented by atomic multiplet calculations, those of Co resemble the self-convolution of the valence band and those of Ni are a mixture of both, consistent with the Cini-Sawatzky model.

Author details:Artur BornGND, Fredrik O. L. JohanssonORCiDGND, Torsten Leitner, Ieva Bidermane, Danilo Kuehn, Nils Martensson, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2cp02477b
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35920216
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/14
Tag:Ni; spectra
Volume:24
Issue:32
Number of pages:5
First page:19218
Last Page:19222
Funding institution:Carl Tryggers Foundation for scientific research; Swedish Research; Council [2020-06409]; FLAG-ERA Graphene Basic Research 2 2017 in project; LaMeS DFG [400335214]; ERC [669531 EDAX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

