The VMC survey - XLVII. Turbulence-controlled hierarchical star formation in the large magellanic cloud

  • We perform a statistical clustering analysis of upper main-sequence stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) using data from the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy survey of the Magellanic Clouds. We map over 2500 young stellar structures at 15 significance levels across similar to 120 square degrees centred on the LMC. The structures have sizes ranging from a few parsecs to over 1 kpc. We find that the young structures follow power-law size and mass distributions. From the perimeter-area relation, we derive a perimeter-area dimension of 1.44 +/- 0.20. From the mass-size relation and the size distribution, we derive two-dimensional fractal dimensions of 1.50 +/- 0.10 and 1.61 +/- 0.20, respectively. We find that the surface density distribution is well represented by a lognormal distribution. We apply the Larson relation to estimate the velocity dispersions and crossing times of these structures. Our results indicate that the fractal nature of the young stellar structures has been inherited from the gas clouds fromWe perform a statistical clustering analysis of upper main-sequence stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) using data from the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy survey of the Magellanic Clouds. We map over 2500 young stellar structures at 15 significance levels across similar to 120 square degrees centred on the LMC. The structures have sizes ranging from a few parsecs to over 1 kpc. We find that the young structures follow power-law size and mass distributions. From the perimeter-area relation, we derive a perimeter-area dimension of 1.44 +/- 0.20. From the mass-size relation and the size distribution, we derive two-dimensional fractal dimensions of 1.50 +/- 0.10 and 1.61 +/- 0.20, respectively. We find that the surface density distribution is well represented by a lognormal distribution. We apply the Larson relation to estimate the velocity dispersions and crossing times of these structures. Our results indicate that the fractal nature of the young stellar structures has been inherited from the gas clouds from which they form and that this architecture is generated by supersonic turbulence. Our results also suggest that star formation in the LMC is scale-free from 10 to 700 pc.show moreshow less

Author details:Amy E. MillerORCiD, Maria-Rosa L. CioniORCiD, Richard de GrijsORCiDGND, Ning-Chen SunORCiD, Cameron P. M. BellORCiD, Samyaday ChoudhuryORCiD, Valentin D. IvanovORCiD, Marcella MarconiORCiD, Joana M. OliveiraORCiD, Monika Petr-Gotzens, Vincenzo RipepiORCiD, Jacco Th. van LoonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac508
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/14
Tag:galaxies: individual: Magellanic Clouds; galaxies: stellar content; galaxies: structure; methods: statistical; stars: early-type; stars: formation
Volume:512
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
First page:1196
Last Page:1213
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [682115];; Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for All Sky; Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) [CE170100013]; Science and; Technology Facilities Council (STFC) in the UK; ESO/La Silla Paranal; Observatory [179.B-2003]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert

