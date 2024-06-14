Schließen

Towards seasonal forecasting of flood probabilities in Europe using climate and catchment information

  • We investigate whether the distribution of maximum seasonal streamflow is significantly affected by catchment or climate state of the season/month ahead. We fit the Generalized Extreme Value (GEV) distribution to extreme seasonal streamflow for around 600 stations across Europe by conditioning the GEV location and scale parameters on 14 indices, which represent the season-ahead climate or catchment state. The comparison of these climate-informed models with the classical GEV distribution, with time-constant parameters, suggests that there is a substantial potential for seasonal forecasting of flood probabilities. The potential varies between seasons and regions. Overall, the season-ahead catchment wetness shows the highest potential, although climate indices based on large-scale atmospheric circulation, sea surface temperature or sea ice concentration also show some skill for certain regions and seasons. Spatially coherent patterns and a substantial fraction of climate-informed models are promising signs towards early alerts toWe investigate whether the distribution of maximum seasonal streamflow is significantly affected by catchment or climate state of the season/month ahead. We fit the Generalized Extreme Value (GEV) distribution to extreme seasonal streamflow for around 600 stations across Europe by conditioning the GEV location and scale parameters on 14 indices, which represent the season-ahead climate or catchment state. The comparison of these climate-informed models with the classical GEV distribution, with time-constant parameters, suggests that there is a substantial potential for seasonal forecasting of flood probabilities. The potential varies between seasons and regions. Overall, the season-ahead catchment wetness shows the highest potential, although climate indices based on large-scale atmospheric circulation, sea surface temperature or sea ice concentration also show some skill for certain regions and seasons. Spatially coherent patterns and a substantial fraction of climate-informed models are promising signs towards early alerts to increase flood preparedness already a season ahead.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Eva SteirouORCiD, Lars GerlitzGND, Xun SunORCiD, Heiko ApelORCiDGND, Ankit AgarwalORCiDGND, Sonja Juliana TotzORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16633-1
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35933510
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature portfolio
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/14
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:13514
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:AXA Research Fund
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

