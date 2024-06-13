Losses of radiation belt energetic particles by encounters with four of the inner Moons of Jupiter

Based on an improved model of the moon absorption of Jovian radiation belt particles, we investigate quantitatively and comprehensively the absorption probabilities and particle lifetimes due to encounters with four of the inner moons of Jupiter (Amalthea, Thebe, Io, and Europa) inside L < 10. Our results demonstrate that the resultant average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons vary dramatically between similar to 0.1 days and well above 1,000 days, showing a strong dependence on the particle equatorial pitch angle, kinetic energy and moon orbit. The average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons against moon absorption are shortest for Io (i.e., similar to 0.1-10 days) and longest for Thebe (i.e., up to thousands of days), with the lifetimes in between for Europa and Amalthea. Due to the diploe tilt angle absorption effect, the average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons vary markedly below and above alpha eq ${\alpha }_{\mathrm{e}\mathrm{q}}$ = 67 degrees. Overall, the average electron lifetimes exhibit weak

Based on an improved model of the moon absorption of Jovian radiation belt particles, we investigate quantitatively and comprehensively the absorption probabilities and particle lifetimes due to encounters with four of the inner moons of Jupiter (Amalthea, Thebe, Io, and Europa) inside L < 10. Our results demonstrate that the resultant average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons vary dramatically between similar to 0.1 days and well above 1,000 days, showing a strong dependence on the particle equatorial pitch angle, kinetic energy and moon orbit. The average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons against moon absorption are shortest for Io (i.e., similar to 0.1-10 days) and longest for Thebe (i.e., up to thousands of days), with the lifetimes in between for Europa and Amalthea. Due to the diploe tilt angle absorption effect, the average lifetimes of energetic protons and electrons vary markedly below and above alpha eq ${\alpha }_{\mathrm{e}\mathrm{q}}$ = 67 degrees. Overall, the average electron lifetimes exhibit weak pitch angle dependence, but the average proton lifetimes are strongly dependent on equatorial pitch angle. The average lifetimes of energetic protons decrease monotonically and substantially with the kinetic energy, but the average lifetimes of energetic electrons are roughly constant at energies <similar to 10 MeV, increase substantially around the Kepler velocities of the moons (similar to 10-50 MeV), and decrease quickly at even higher energies. Compared with the averaged electron lifetimes, the average proton lifetimes are longer at energies below a few MeV and shorter at energies above tens of MeV.

