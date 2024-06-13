The VMC survey: XLV. Proper motion of the outer LMC and the impact of the SMC

Thomas Schmidt, Maria-Rosa L. Cioni, Florian Niederhofer, Kenji Bekki, Cameron P. M. Bell, Richard de Grijs, Dalal El Youssoufi, Valentin D. Ivanov, Joana M. Oliveira, Vincenzo Ripepi, Jacco Th. van Loon
- Context. The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is the most luminous satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and, owing to its companion, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), represents an excellent laboratory to study the interaction of dwarf galaxies. Aims. The aim of this study is to investigate the kinematics of the outer regions of the LMC by using stellar proper motions to understand the impact of interactions, for example with the SMC about 250 Myr ago. Methods. We calculate proper motions using multi-epoch K s -band images from the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Cloud system (VMC). Observations span a time baseline of 2-5 yr. We combine the VMC data with data from the Gaia Early Data Release 3 and introduce a new method to distinguish between Magellanic and Milky Way stars based on a machine learning algorithm. This new technique enables a larger and cleaner sample selection of fainter sources as it reaches below the red clump of the LMC. Results. We investigate the impact of the SMC on the rotational field of the LMC and find hints ofContext. The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is the most luminous satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and, owing to its companion, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), represents an excellent laboratory to study the interaction of dwarf galaxies. Aims. The aim of this study is to investigate the kinematics of the outer regions of the LMC by using stellar proper motions to understand the impact of interactions, for example with the SMC about 250 Myr ago. Methods. We calculate proper motions using multi-epoch K s -band images from the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Cloud system (VMC). Observations span a time baseline of 2-5 yr. We combine the VMC data with data from the Gaia Early Data Release 3 and introduce a new method to distinguish between Magellanic and Milky Way stars based on a machine learning algorithm. This new technique enables a larger and cleaner sample selection of fainter sources as it reaches below the red clump of the LMC. Results. We investigate the impact of the SMC on the rotational field of the LMC and find hints of stripped SMC debris. The southeastern region of the LMC shows a slow rotational speed compared to the overall rotation. N-body simulations suggest that this could be caused by a fraction of stripped SMC stars located in that particular region that move opposite to the expected rotation.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Thomas SchmidtORCiD, Maria-Rosa L. CioniORCiD, Florian NiederhoferORCiD, Kenji BekkiORCiD, Cameron P. M. BellORCiD, Richard de GrijsORCiD, Dalal El YoussoufiORCiD, Valentin D. IvanovORCiD, Joana M. OliveiraORCiD, Vincenzo RipepiORCiD, Jacco Th. van LoonORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202142148
|ISSN:
|0004-6361
|ISSN:
|1432-0746
|Title of parent work (English):
|Astronomy and astrophysics
|Publisher:
|EDP Sciences
|Place of publishing:
|Les Ulis
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/01
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/13
|Tag:
|Galaxy: kinematics and dynamics; Magellanic Clouds; galaxies:; interactions; proper motions; surveys
|Volume:
|663
|Article number:
|A107
|Number of pages:
|21
|Funding institution:
|European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [682115];; Science and Technology Facility Council (STFC) in the UK; Australian; Research Council Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3; Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) [CE170100013]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz