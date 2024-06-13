Schließen

Constructing binder- and carbon additive-free organosulfur cathodes based on conducting thiol-polymers through electropolymerization for lithium-sulfur batteries

  • Herein, the concept of constructing binder- and carbon additive-free organosulfur cathode was proved based on thiol-containing conducting polymer poly(4-(thiophene-3-yl) benzenethiol) (PTBT). The PTBT featured the polythiophene-structure main chain as a highly conducting framework and the benzenethiol side chain to copolymerize with sulfur and form a crosslinked organosulfur polymer (namely S/PTBT). Meanwhile, it could be in-situ deposited on the current collector by electro-polymerization, making it a binder-free and free-standing cathode for Li-S batteries. The S/PTBT cathode exhibited a reversible capacity of around 870 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C and improved cycling performance compared to the physically mixed cathode (namely S&PTBT). This multifunction cathode eliminated the influence of the additives (carbon/binder), making it suitable to be applied as a model electrode for operando analysis. Operando X-ray imaging revealed the remarkable effect in the suppression of polysulfides shuttle via introducing covalent bonds, paving the wayHerein, the concept of constructing binder- and carbon additive-free organosulfur cathode was proved based on thiol-containing conducting polymer poly(4-(thiophene-3-yl) benzenethiol) (PTBT). The PTBT featured the polythiophene-structure main chain as a highly conducting framework and the benzenethiol side chain to copolymerize with sulfur and form a crosslinked organosulfur polymer (namely S/PTBT). Meanwhile, it could be in-situ deposited on the current collector by electro-polymerization, making it a binder-free and free-standing cathode for Li-S batteries. The S/PTBT cathode exhibited a reversible capacity of around 870 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C and improved cycling performance compared to the physically mixed cathode (namely S&PTBT). This multifunction cathode eliminated the influence of the additives (carbon/binder), making it suitable to be applied as a model electrode for operando analysis. Operando X-ray imaging revealed the remarkable effect in the suppression of polysulfides shuttle via introducing covalent bonds, paving the way for the study of the intrinsic mechanisms in Li-S batteries.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jiaoyi Ning, Hongtao Yu, Shilin Mei, Yannik Schütze, Sebastian Risse, Nikolay Kardjilov, André Hilger, Ingo Manke, Annika Bande, Victor G. Ruiz, Joachim Dzubiella, Hong Meng, Yan LuORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cssc.202200434
ISSN:1864-5631
ISSN:1864-564X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35524709
Title of parent work (English):ChemSusChem
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/13
Tag:electrochemistry; energy storage; lithium-sulfur batteries; operando; organosulfur; studies
Volume:15
Issue:14
Article number:e202200434
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:CSC scholarship [202006010282]; National Science Foundation for Young; Scientists of China [21704040]; Deutsche Forschungsgesellschaft (DFG); [441211139, SPP 2248]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.