Quantifying modeling uncertainties when combining multiple gravitational-wave detections from binary neutron star sources

  With the increasing sensitivity of gravitational-wave detectors, we expect to observe multiple binary neutron-star systems through gravitational waves in the near future. The combined analysis of these gravitational-wave signals offers the possibility to constrain the neutron-star radius and the equation of state of dense nuclear matter with unprecedented accuracy. However, it is crucial to ensure that uncertainties inherent in the gravitational-wave models will not lead to systematic biases when information from multiple detections is combined. To quantify waveform systematics, we perform an extensive simulation campaign of binary neutron-star sources and analyze them with a set of four different waveform models. For our analysis with 38 simulations, we find that statistical uncertainties in the neutron-star radius decrease to 1250 m (2% at 90% credible interval) but that systematic differences between currently employed waveform models can be twice as large. Hence, it will be essential to ensure that systematic biases will not become dominant in inferences of the neutron-star equation of state when capitalizing on future developments.

Metadaten
Author details:Nina KunertORCiD, Peter T. H. PangORCiD, Ingo TewsORCiD, Michael W. CoughlinORCiD, Tim DietrichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.105.L061301
ISSN:2470-0010
ISSN:2470-0029
Title of parent work (English):Physical review D
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/13
Volume:105
Issue:6
Article number:L061301
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:research program of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research; (NWO); U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Nuclear; Physics [DE-AC52-06NA25396]; Laboratory Directed Research and; Development program of Los Alamos National Laboratory [20190617PRD1,; 20190021DR]; U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of; Advanced Scientific Computing Research, Scientific Discovery through; Advanced Computing (SciDAC) NUCLEI program; Los Alamos National; Laboratory Institutional Computing Program; U.S. Department of Energy; National Nuclear Security Administration [89233218CNA000001]; Department; of Energy, Office of Science [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; National Science; Foundation [PHY-2010970, OAC-2117997]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

