Quantifying modeling uncertainties when combining multiple gravitational-wave detections from binary neutron star sources
With the increasing sensitivity of gravitational-wave detectors, we expect to observe multiple binary neutron-star systems through gravitational waves in the near future. The combined analysis of these gravitational-wave signals offers the possibility to constrain the neutron-star radius and the equation of state of dense nuclear matter with unprecedented accuracy. However, it is crucial to ensure that uncertainties inherent in the gravitational-wave models will not lead to systematic biases when information from multiple detections is combined. To quantify waveform systematics, we perform an extensive simulation campaign of binary neutron-star sources and analyze them with a set of four different waveform models. For our analysis with 38 simulations, we find that statistical uncertainties in the neutron-star radius decrease to 1250 m (2% at 90% credible interval) but that systematic differences between currently employed waveform models can be twice as large. Hence, it will be essential to ensure that systematic biases will not become dominant in inferences of the neutron-star equation of state when capitalizing on future developments.
|Nina KunertORCiD, Peter T. H. PangORCiD, Ingo TewsORCiD, Michael W. CoughlinORCiD, Tim DietrichORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.105.L061301
|Physical review D
|2022/03/08
|2022
|105
|6
|L061301
