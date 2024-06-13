Schließen

BMI and BMI change following incident type 2 diabetes and risk of microvascular and macrovascular complications

  • Aims/hypothesis Studies suggest decreased mortality risk among people who are overweight or obese compared with individuals with normal weight in type 2 diabetes (obesity paradox). However, the relationship between body weight or weight change and microvascular vs macrovascular complications of type 2 diabetes remains unresolved. We investigated the association between BMI and BMI change with long-term risk of microvascular and macrovascular complications in type 2 diabetes in a prospective cohort study. Methods We studied participants with incident type 2 diabetes from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam cohort, who were free of cancer, cardiovascular disease and microvascular disease at diagnosis (n = 1083). Pre-diagnosis BMI and relative annual change between pre- and post-diagnosis BMI were evaluated in multivariable-adjusted Cox models. Results There were 85 macrovascular (myocardial infarction and stroke) and 347 microvascular events (kidney disease, neuropathy andAims/hypothesis Studies suggest decreased mortality risk among people who are overweight or obese compared with individuals with normal weight in type 2 diabetes (obesity paradox). However, the relationship between body weight or weight change and microvascular vs macrovascular complications of type 2 diabetes remains unresolved. We investigated the association between BMI and BMI change with long-term risk of microvascular and macrovascular complications in type 2 diabetes in a prospective cohort study. Methods We studied participants with incident type 2 diabetes from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC)-Potsdam cohort, who were free of cancer, cardiovascular disease and microvascular disease at diagnosis (n = 1083). Pre-diagnosis BMI and relative annual change between pre- and post-diagnosis BMI were evaluated in multivariable-adjusted Cox models. Results There were 85 macrovascular (myocardial infarction and stroke) and 347 microvascular events (kidney disease, neuropathy and retinopathy) over a median follow-up of 10.8 years. Median pre-diagnosis BMI was 29.9 kg/m(2) (IQR 27.4-33.2), and the median relative annual BMI change was -0.4% (IQR -2.1 to 0.9). Higher pre-diagnosis BMI was positively associated with total microvascular complications (multivariable-adjusted HR per 5 kg/m(2) [95% CI]: 1.21 [1.07, 1.36], kidney disease 1.39 [1.21, 1.60] and neuropathy 1.12 [0.96, 1.31]) but not with macrovascular complications (HR 1.05 [95% CI 0.81, 1.36]). Analyses according to BMI categories corroborated these findings. Effect modification was not evident by sex, smoking status or age groups. In analyses according to BMI change categories, BMI loss of more than 1% indicated a decreased risk of total microvascular complications (HR 0.62 [95% CI 0.47, 0.80]), kidney disease (HR 0.57 [95% CI 0.40, 0.81]) and neuropathy (HR 0.73 [95% CI 0.52, 1.03]), compared with participants with a stable BMI; no clear association was observed for macrovascular complications (HR 1.04 [95% CI 0.62, 1.74]). The associations between BMI gain compared with stable BMI and diabetes-related vascular complications were less apparent. Associations were consistent across strata of sex, age, pre-diagnosis BMI or medication but appeared to be stronger among never-smokers compared with current or former smokers. Conclusions/interpretation Among people with incident type 2 diabetes, pre-diagnosis BMI was positively associated with microvascular complications, while a reduced risk was observed with weight loss when compared with stable weight. The relationships with macrovascular disease were less clear.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Elli PolemitiORCiDGND, Julia Baudry, Olga Kuxhaus, Susanne JägerORCiDGND, Manuela BergmannORCiDGND, Cornelia WeikertORCiDGND, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00125-020-05362-7
ISSN:0012-186X
ISSN:1432-0428
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33452586
Title of parent work (English):Diabetologia : journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)
Subtitle (English):the EPIC-Potsdam study
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/13
Tag:BMI; CVD; Diabetes-related vascular complications; Nephropathy; Neuropathy; T2D; Weight change
Volume:64
Issue:4
Number of pages:12
First page:814
Last Page:825
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; Federal Ministry of Science, Germany [01 EA 9401]; European UnionEuropean Commission [SOC 95201408 05 F02]; German Cancer AidDeutsche Krebshilfe [70-2488-Ha I]; European CommunityEuropean Commission [SOC 98200769 05 F02]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

