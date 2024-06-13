Schließen

Reconstruction of the radiation belts for solar cycles 17-24 (1933-2017)

  • We present a reconstruction of the dynamics of the radiation belts from solar cycles 17 to 24 which allows us to study how radiation belt activity has varied between the different solar cycles. The radiation belt simulations are produced using the Versatile Electron Radiation Belt (VERB)-3D code. The VERB-3D code simulations incorporate radial, energy, and pitch angle diffusion to reproduce the radiation belts. Our simulations use the historical measurements of Kp (available since solar cycle 17, i.e., 1933) to model the evolution radiation belt dynamics between L* = 1-6.6. A nonlinear auto regressive network with exogenous inputs (NARX) neural network was trained off GOES 15 measurements (January 2011-March 2014) and used to supply the upper boundary condition (L* = 6.6) over the course of solar cycles 17-24 (i.e., 1933-2017). Comparison of the model with long term observations of the Van Allen Probes and CRRES demonstrates that our model, driven by the NARX boundary, can reconstruct the general evolution of the radiation beltWe present a reconstruction of the dynamics of the radiation belts from solar cycles 17 to 24 which allows us to study how radiation belt activity has varied between the different solar cycles. The radiation belt simulations are produced using the Versatile Electron Radiation Belt (VERB)-3D code. The VERB-3D code simulations incorporate radial, energy, and pitch angle diffusion to reproduce the radiation belts. Our simulations use the historical measurements of Kp (available since solar cycle 17, i.e., 1933) to model the evolution radiation belt dynamics between L* = 1-6.6. A nonlinear auto regressive network with exogenous inputs (NARX) neural network was trained off GOES 15 measurements (January 2011-March 2014) and used to supply the upper boundary condition (L* = 6.6) over the course of solar cycles 17-24 (i.e., 1933-2017). Comparison of the model with long term observations of the Van Allen Probes and CRRES demonstrates that our model, driven by the NARX boundary, can reconstruct the general evolution of the radiation belt fluxes. Solar cycle 24 (January 2008-2017) has been the least active of the considered solar cycles which resulted in unusually low electron fluxes. Our results show that solar cycle 24 should not be used as a representative solar cycle for developing long term environment models. The developed reconstruction of fluxes can be used to develop or improve empirical models of the radiation belts.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Anthony SaikinORCiD, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Alexander DrozdovORCiDGND, Daji August LandisORCiD, Irina ZhelavskayaORCiDGND, Juan Sebastian Cervantes VillaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020SW002524
ISSN:1542-7390
Title of parent work (English):Space weather : the international journal of research and applications
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/13
Volume:19
Issue:3
Article number:e2020SW002524
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [80NSSC18K0663, NNX16AF91G]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294]; Geo X, the Research Network for Geosciences in Berlin and Potsdam [SO 087 GeoX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

