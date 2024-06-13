Schließen

Geomagnetic activity index Hpo

  • The geomagnetic activity index Kp is widely used but is restricted by low time resolution (3-hourly) and an upper limit. To address this, new geomagnetic activity indices, Hpo, are introduced. Similar to Kp, Hpo expresses the level of planetary geomagnetic activity in units of thirds (0o, 0+, 1-, 1o, 1+, 2-, horizontal ellipsis ) based on the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances observed at subauroral observatories. Hpo has a higher time resolution than Kp. 30-min (Hp30) and 60-min (Hp60) indices are produced. The frequency distribution of Hpo is designed to be similar to that of Kp so that Hpo may be used as a higher time-resolution alternative to Kp. Unlike Kp, which is capped at 9o, Hpo is an open-ended index and thus can characterize severe geomagnetic storms more accurately. Hp30, Hp60 and corresponding linearly scaled ap30 and ap60 are available, in near real time, at the GFZ website (https://www.gfz-potsdam.de/en/hpo-index).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yosuke YamazakiORCiD, Jürgen MatzkaORCiD, Claudia StolleORCiD, Guram N. KervalishviliORCiD, Jan Rauberg, Oliver Bronkalla, Achim MorschhauserORCiD, Sean L. Bruinsma, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, David R. JacksonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022GL098860
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/13
Tag:Hp30; Hp60; Hpo; ap30; ap60; apo
Volume:49
Issue:10
Article number:e2022GL098860
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:European Union [776287]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.