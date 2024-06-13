Geomagnetic activity index Hpo
- The geomagnetic activity index Kp is widely used but is restricted by low time resolution (3-hourly) and an upper limit. To address this, new geomagnetic activity indices, Hpo, are introduced. Similar to Kp, Hpo expresses the level of planetary geomagnetic activity in units of thirds (0o, 0+, 1-, 1o, 1+, 2-, horizontal ellipsis ) based on the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances observed at subauroral observatories. Hpo has a higher time resolution than Kp. 30-min (Hp30) and 60-min (Hp60) indices are produced. The frequency distribution of Hpo is designed to be similar to that of Kp so that Hpo may be used as a higher time-resolution alternative to Kp. Unlike Kp, which is capped at 9o, Hpo is an open-ended index and thus can characterize severe geomagnetic storms more accurately. Hp30, Hp60 and corresponding linearly scaled ap30 and ap60 are available, in near real time, at the GFZ website (https://www.gfz-potsdam.de/en/hpo-index).
|Author details:
|Yosuke YamazakiORCiD, Jürgen MatzkaORCiD, Claudia StolleORCiD, Guram N. KervalishviliORCiD, Jan Rauberg, Oliver Bronkalla, Achim MorschhauserORCiD, Sean L. Bruinsma, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, David R. JacksonORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2022GL098860
|ISSN:
|0094-8276
|ISSN:
|1944-8007
|Title of parent work (English):
|Geophysical research letters
|Publisher:
|American Geophysical Union
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/06
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/13
|Tag:
|Hp30; Hp60; Hpo; ap30; ap60; apo
|Volume:
|49
|Issue:
|10
|Article number:
|e2022GL098860
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|European Union [776287]; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International