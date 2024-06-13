Schließen

More than heavy rain turning into fast-flowing water - a landscape perspective on the 2021 Eifel floods

  • Rapidly evolving floods are rare but powerful drivers of landscape reorganisation that have severe and long-lasting impacts on both the functions of a landscape's subsystems and the affected society. The July 2021 flood that particularly hit several river catchments of the Eifel region in western Germany and Belgium was a drastic example. While media and scientists highlighted the meteorological and hydrological aspects of this flood, it was not just the rising water levels in the main valleys that posed a hazard, caused damage, and drove environmental reorganisation. Instead, the concurrent coupling of landscape elements and the wood, sediment, and debris carried by the fast-flowing water made this flood so devastating and difficult to predict. Because more intense floods are able to interact with more landscape components, they at times reveal rare non-linear feedbacks, which may be hidden during smaller events due to their high thresholds of initiation. Here, we briefly review the boundary conditions of the 14-15 July 2021 floodRapidly evolving floods are rare but powerful drivers of landscape reorganisation that have severe and long-lasting impacts on both the functions of a landscape's subsystems and the affected society. The July 2021 flood that particularly hit several river catchments of the Eifel region in western Germany and Belgium was a drastic example. While media and scientists highlighted the meteorological and hydrological aspects of this flood, it was not just the rising water levels in the main valleys that posed a hazard, caused damage, and drove environmental reorganisation. Instead, the concurrent coupling of landscape elements and the wood, sediment, and debris carried by the fast-flowing water made this flood so devastating and difficult to predict. Because more intense floods are able to interact with more landscape components, they at times reveal rare non-linear feedbacks, which may be hidden during smaller events due to their high thresholds of initiation. Here, we briefly review the boundary conditions of the 14-15 July 2021 flood and discuss the emerging features that made this event different from previous floods. We identify hillslope processes, aspects of debris mobilisation, the legacy of sustained human land use, and emerging process connections and feedbacks as critical non-hydrological dimensions of the flood. With this landscape scale perspective, we develop requirements for improved future event anticipation, mitigation, and fundamental system understanding.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Michael DietzeORCiD, Rainer Bell, Ugur ÖztürkORCiDGND, Kristen L. CookORCiD, Christoff AndermannORCiD, Alexander R. BeerORCiD, Bodo Damm, Ana LuciaORCiD, Felix S. FauerORCiD, Katrin M. NissenORCiD, Tobias SiegORCiDGND, Annegret H. ThiekenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/nhess-22-1845-2022
ISSN:1561-8633
ISSN:1684-9981
Title of parent work (English):Natural hazards and earth system sciences
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/13
Volume:22
Issue:6
Number of pages:12
First page:1845
Last Page:1856
Funding institution:Helmholtz-Zentrum Potsdam -Deutsches GeoForschungsZentrum GFZ (HART; EifelfloodS); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [GRK 2043/3];; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung [01LP1903A/K, 01LP1902H]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

