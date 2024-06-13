Fast Holocene slip and localized strain along the Liquiñe-Ofqui strike-slip fault system, Chile
In active tectonic settings dominated by strike-slip kinematics, slip partitioning across subparallel faults is a common feature; therefore, assessing the degree of partitioning and strain localization is paramount for seismic hazard assessments. Here, we estimate a slip rate of 18.8 +/- 2.0 mm/year over the past 9.0 +/- 0.1 ka for a single strand of the Liquirie-Ofqui Fault System, which straddles the Main Cordillera in Southern Chile. This Holocene rate accounts for similar to 82% of the trench-parallel component of oblique plate convergence and is similar to million-year estimates integrated over the entire fault system. Our results imply that strain localizes on a single fault at millennial time scale but over longer time scales strain localization is not sustained. The fast millennial slip rate in the absence of historical Mw> 6.5 earthquakes along the Liquine-Ofqui Fault System implies either a component of aseismic slip or Mw similar to 7 earthquakes involving multi-trace ruptures and > 150-year repeat times. Our results have implications for the understanding of strike-slip fault system dynamics within volcanic arcs and seismic hazard assessments.
|Luis Astudillo-SotomayorORCiD, Julius Jara MuñozORCiDGND, Daniel MelnickORCiDGND, Joaquín Cortés‐Aranda, Andrés TassaraORCiD, Manfred StreckerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85036-5
|2045-2322
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33727574
|Scientific reports
|Macmillan Publishers Limited, part of Springer Nature
|London
|Article
|English
|2021/03/16
|2021
|2024/06/13
|Geodynamics; Geomorphology; Tectonics
|11
|1
|5970
|10
|Millennium Scientific Initiative (ICM) of the Chilean government [NC160025]; Comision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica PhD grant [21181673]; Chilean National Fund for Development of Science and Technology (FONDECYT)Comision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica (CONICYT)CONICYT FONDECYT [1181479, 1190258]; PIA AnilloComision Nacional de Investigacion Cientifica y Tecnologica (CONICYT)CONICYT PIA/ANILLOS [ACT192169]; German Science Foundation (DFG, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 3157/4-2, STR 373/30-1]; VRID [216.025.038-1.0IN]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International