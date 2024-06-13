Establishment of an in vitro thrombogenicity test system with cyclic olefin copolymer substrate for endothelial layer formation

Skadi Lau, Yue Liu, Anna Maier, Steffen Braune, Manfred Gossen, Axel T. Neffe, Andreas Lendlein In vitro thrombogenicity test systems require co-cultivation of endothelial cells and platelets under blood flow-like conditions. Here, a commercially available perfusion system is explored using plasma-treated cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) as a substrate for the endothelial cell layer. COC was characterized prior to endothelialization and co-cultivation with platelets under static or flow conditions. COC exhibits a low roughness and a moderate hydrophilicity. Flow promoted endothelial cell growth and prevented platelet adherence. These findings show the suitability of COC as substrate and the importance of blood flow-like conditions for the assessment of the thrombogenic risk of drugs or cardiovascular implant materials.