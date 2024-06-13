Schließen

Establishment of an in vitro thrombogenicity test system with cyclic olefin copolymer substrate for endothelial layer formation

  • In vitro thrombogenicity test systems require co-cultivation of endothelial cells and platelets under blood flow-like conditions. Here, a commercially available perfusion system is explored using plasma-treated cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) as a substrate for the endothelial cell layer. COC was characterized prior to endothelialization and co-cultivation with platelets under static or flow conditions. COC exhibits a low roughness and a moderate hydrophilicity. Flow promoted endothelial cell growth and prevented platelet adherence. These findings show the suitability of COC as substrate and the importance of blood flow-like conditions for the assessment of the thrombogenic risk of drugs or cardiovascular implant materials.

Author details:Skadi LauGND, Yue LiuORCiDGND, Anna MaierGND, Steffen BrauneORCiDGND, Manfred GossenORCiDGND, Axel T. NeffeORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1557/s43579-021-00072-6
ISSN:2159-6867
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34513262
Title of parent work (English):MRS communications / a publication of the Materials Research Society
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/07
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/13
Volume:11
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:559
Last Page:567
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

