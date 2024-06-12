Schließen

Chemical modification of uridine modulates mRNA-mediated proinflammatory and antiviral response in primary human macrophages

  In vitro transcribed (IVT)-mRNA has been accepted as a promising therapeutic modality. Advances in facile and rapid production technologies make IVT-mRNA an appealing alternative to protein- or virus-based medicines. Robust expression levels, lack of genotoxicity, and their manageable immunogenicity benefit its clinical applicability. We postulated that innate immune responses of therapeutically relevant human cells can be tailored or abrogated by combinations of 5'-end and internal IVT-mRNA modifications. Using primary human macrophages as targets, our data show the particular importance of uridine modifications for IVT-mRNA performance. Among five nucleotide modification schemes tested, 5-methoxy-uridine outperformed other modifications up to 4-fold increased transgene expression, triggering moderate proinflammatory and non-detectable antiviral responses. Macrophage responses against IVT-mRNAs exhibiting high immunogenicity (e.g., pseudouridine) could be minimized upon HPLC purification. Conversely, 5'-end modifications had only modest effects on mRNA expression and immune responses. Our results revealed how the uptake of chemically modified IVT-mRNA impacts human macrophages, responding with distinct patterns of innate immune responses concomitant with increased transient transgene expression. We anticipate our findings are instrumental to predictively address specific cell responses required for a wide range of therapeutic applications from eliciting controlled immunogenicity in mRNA vaccines to, e.g., completely abrogating cell activation in protein replacement therapies.

Metadaten
Author details:Hanieh MoradianORCiDGND, Toralf RochORCiD, Larissa Anthofer, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Manfred GossenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.omtn.2022.01.004
ISSN:2162-2531
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35141046
Title of parent work (English):Molecular therapy
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/12
Volume:27
Number of pages:16
First page:854
Last Page:869
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association; Helmholtz Graduate School of Macromolecular; Bioscience [VH-GS-503]; German Federal Ministry of Education and; Research through the Program Health Research [13GW0098]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

