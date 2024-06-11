Schließen

Exploring terrorism prevention

  • The article analyzes the investigations conducted by the Berlin police into the subsequent perpetrator of the vehicle-ramming attack at a Berlin Christmas market on December 19, 2016. We explore why the police closed these investigations prematurely and thereby focus on an attempt to prevent lone actor terrorism. The analysis shows that the police closed its investigations owing to organizational dynamics driven by an increasing need to justify further resource investments in the face of absent conclusive evidence and scarce resources in relation to the organizational case ecology. We propose hypotheses for future research and formulate three contributions to existing research on the sociology of police, terrorism prevention, and lone actor research.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Henrik DosdallORCiDGND, Teresa LöckmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/joso-2022-0002
ISSN:2752-2997
Title of parent work (English):Journal of organizational sociology
Subtitle (English):an organizational perspective on police investigations
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/08
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/11
Tag:Berlin Christmas market attack; case ecologies; investigative routines; lone actors; police
Volume:1
Issue:1
Number of pages:26
First page:47
Last Page:72
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.