Near-source magnitude scaling of spectral accelerations
Ground-motion models (GMMs) are often used to predict the random distribution of Spectral accelerations (SAs) at a site due to a nearby earthquake. In probabilistic seismic hazard and risk assessment, large earthquakes occurring close to a site are considered as critical scenarios. GMMs are expected to predict realistic SAs with low within-model uncertainty (sigma(mu)) for such rare scenarios. However, the datasets used to regress GMMs are usually deficient of data from critical scenarios. The (Kotha et al., A Regionally Adaptable Ground-Motion Model for Shallow Crustal Earthquakes in Europe Bulletin of Earthquake Engineering 18:4091-4125, 2020) GMM developed from the Engineering strong motion (ESM) dataset was found to predict decreasing short-period SAs with increasing M-W >= M-h = 6.2, and with large sigma(mu) at near-source distances <= 30km. In this study, we updated the parametrisation of the GMM based on analyses of ESM and the Near source strong motion (NESS) datasets. With M-h = 5.7, we could rectify the M-W scaling issue, while also reducing sigma(mu). at M-W >= M-h. We then evaluated the GMM against NESS data, and found that the SAs from a few large, thrust-faulting events in California, New Zealand, Japan, and Mexico are significantly higher than GMM median predictions. However, recordings from these events were mostly made on soft-soil geology, and contain anisotropic pulse-like effects. A more thorough non-ergodic treatment of NESS was not possible because most sites sampled unique events in very diverse tectonic environments. We provide an updated set of GMM coefficients,sigma(mu), and heteroscedastic variance models; while also cautioning against its application for M-W <= 4 in low-moderate seismicity regions without evaluating the homogeneity of M-W estimates between pan-European ESM and regional datasets.
|Sreeram Reddy KothaORCiDGND, Graeme WeatherillORCiD, Dino BindiORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10518-021-01308-5
|1570-761X
|1573-1456
|Bulletin of earthquake engineering : official publication of the European Association for Earthquake Engineering
|analysis and update of Kotha et al. (2020) model
|Springer
|Dordrecht
|Article
|English
|2022/01/28
|2022
|2024/06/10
|Ground-motion model; Heteroscedastic; Magnitude scalin; Near-source saturation; Spectral accelerations; Within-model uncertainty; variability
|20
|3
|28
|1343
|1370
|Horizon 2020 "Seismology and Earthquake Engineering Research; Infrastructure Alliance for Europe (SERA)" [730900]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
