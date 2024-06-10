- Die Mehrheit aktueller Studien schätzt das Transformationspotenzial digitaler Technologien für Organisationen hoch ein. In Auseinandersetzung mit dieser Einschätzung entwickelt der Artikel eine konzeptionelle organisationssoziologische Perspektive auf das Verhältnis von Organisation und digitalen Technologien. Wir nutzen diese Perspektive, um den Fall des Predictive Policing in Deutschland zu betrachten und die Entscheidung zur Adaption der Technologie, ihre organisationale Situierung sowie die Rolle des Organisationstyps zu diskutieren. Unsere Perspektive führt zu einem zurückhaltenden Urteil über das Transformationspotenzial dieser digitalen Technologie, die wir daher als Reform unter anderen Reformen begreifen. Insgesamt argumentieren wir dafür, Digitalisierung stärker als bisher als heterogenen Prozess zu verstehen.
- Most current studies consider the transformation potential of digital technologies to be high. Taking issue with this evaluation, we develop a conceptual perspective rooted in the sociology of organizations on the relation between organizations and digital technologies. Subsequently, we use this perspective to analyze predictive policing in Germany. We examine the decision to adapt predictive policing, the organizational embedding of the technology and the role of police as a distinct organization. Our perspective leads us to judge the transformation potential of the particular digital technology predictive policing with some reservation. From our perspective, predictive policing represents a routine reform. Overall, we argue for an understanding of digitalization as a heterogenous process.