Evaluation of flow resistance equations for high gradient rivers using geometric standard deviation of bed material

  A dataset of 2184 field measurements reported in the literature was used to evaluate the predictive capability of eight conventional flow resistance equations to predict the mean flow velocity in gravel-bed rivers. The results reveal considerable disagreement with the observed flow velocities for relative submergence less than 4 and for the non-uniformity of the bed material greater than 7.5 for all the equations. However, the predictions made using the Smart and Jaggi (1983), Ferguson (2007), and Rickenmann and Recking (2011) equations were closer to the observed values. Furthermore, bedload sediment transport also reduces the predictive capability of the equations considered in this study except for the Recking et al. (2008) equation, which was developed consid- ering active bedload transport. The performance of flow resistance equations improves when corrected by considering the geometric standard deviation of the bed material. Here we present an empirical approach using the whole dataset and its subsets for accounting for the additional energy losses occurring due to the wake vortices, spill losses, and free surface instabilities occurring due to the protrusions from the bed. The results obtained using the validation dataset shows the importance and usefulness of this approach to account for the additional energy losses, especially for the Strickler (1923) and Keulegan (1938) equations.

Metadaten
Author details:Anshul YadavORCiD, Sumit SenORCiD, Luca MaoORCiD, Wolfgang SchwanghartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2021.127292
ISSN:0022-1694
ISSN:1879-2707
Title of parent work (English):Journal of hydrology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/10
Tag:Bedload sediment transport; Flow resistance; Microtopography; Non-uniformity; Relative submergence
Volume:605
Article number:127292
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Ministry of Education, Government of India
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer review:Referiert

