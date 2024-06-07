Schließen

Phonon-dominated energy transport in purely metallic heterostructures

  • Ultrafast X-ray diffraction is used to quantify the transport of energy in laser-excited nanoscale gold-nickel (Au-Ni) bilayers. Electron transport and efficient electron-phonon coupling in Ni convert the laser-deposited energy in the conduction electrons within a few picoseconds into a strong non-equilibrium between hot Ni and cold Au phonons at the bilayer interface. Modeling of the subsequent equilibration dynamics within various two-temperature models confirms that for ultrathin Au films, the thermal transport is dominated by phonons instead of conduction electrons because of the weak electron-phonon coupling in Au.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc HerzogORCiDGND, Alexander von ReppertORCiDGND, Jan-Etienne PudellORCiDGND, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND, Matthias Kronseder, Christian H. Back, Alexei A. Maznev, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202206179
ISSN:1616-301X
ISSN:1616-3028
Title of parent work (English):Advanced functional materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/07
Tag:heterostructures; nanoscale energy transports; non-equilibrium; thermal; transports; ultrafast phenomena
Volume:32
Issue:41
Article number:2206179
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [2281/11-1]; U.S. Department of Energy; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.