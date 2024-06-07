Impaired metabolic health and low cardiorespiratory fitness independently associate with subclinical atherosclerosis in obesity

Context For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Objective It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects. Methods Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes. Results In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) were

Context For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Objective It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects. Methods Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes. Results In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) were independent determinants of increased cIMT. After adjustment for age and sex, subjects with metabolically healthy obesity (MHO) had higher cIMT than subjects with metabolically healthy normal weight (MHNW; 0.59 +/- 0.009 vs 0.52 +/- 0.01 mm; P < 0.05). When VO2max was additionally included in this model, the difference in cIMT between MHO and MHNW groups became statistically nonsignificant (0.58 +/- 0.009 vs 0.56 +/- 0.02 mm; P > 0.05). Conclusion These data suggest that impaired MH and low CRF independently determine increased cIMT in obese subjects and that low CRF may explain part of the increased CVD risk observed in MHO compared with MHNW.

…