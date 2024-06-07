Schließen

Impaired metabolic health and low cardiorespiratory fitness independently associate with subclinical atherosclerosis in obesity

  • Context For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Objective It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects. Methods Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes. Results In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) wereContext For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Objective It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects. Methods Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes. Results In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) were independent determinants of increased cIMT. After adjustment for age and sex, subjects with metabolically healthy obesity (MHO) had higher cIMT than subjects with metabolically healthy normal weight (MHNW; 0.59 +/- 0.009 vs 0.52 +/- 0.01 mm; P < 0.05). When VO2max was additionally included in this model, the difference in cIMT between MHO and MHNW groups became statistically nonsignificant (0.58 +/- 0.009 vs 0.56 +/- 0.02 mm; P > 0.05). Conclusion These data suggest that impaired MH and low CRF independently determine increased cIMT in obese subjects and that low CRF may explain part of the increased CVD risk observed in MHO compared with MHNW.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Angela Lehn-Stefan, Andreas PeterORCiD, Jürgen MachannORCiD, Fritz SchickORCiD, Elko Randrianarisoa, Martin Heni, Robert Wagner, Andreas L. Birkenfeld, Andreas Fritsche, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Norbert StefanORCiD, Konstantinos KantartzisORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac091
ISSN:0021-972X
ISSN:1945-7197
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35184202
Title of parent work (English):The journal of clinical endocrinology & metabolism
Publisher:Endocrine Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/07
Tag:Metabolically healthy obesity; atherosclerosis; cardiorespiratory fitness; cardiovascular; carotid intima-media thickness; disease; obesity; subclinical
Volume:107
Issue:6
Number of pages:8
First page:E2417
Last Page:E2424
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.