Impaired metabolic health and low cardiorespiratory fitness independently associate with subclinical atherosclerosis in obesity

Angela Lehn-Stefan, Andreas Peter, Jürgen Machann, Fritz Schick, Elko Randrianarisoa, Martin Heni, Robert Wagner, Andreas L. Birkenfeld, Andreas Fritsche, Matthias Bernd Schulze, Norbert Stefan, Konstantinos Kantartzis
- Context
For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Objective
It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects.
Methods
Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes.
Results
In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) wereContext
For a given body mass index (BMI), both impaired metabolic health (MH) and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) associate with increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Objective
It remains unknown whether both risk phenotypes relate to CVD independently of each other, and whether these relationships differ in normal weight, overweight, and obese subjects.
Methods
Data from 421 participants from the Tubingen Diabetes Family Study, who had measurements of anthropometrics, metabolic parameters, CRF (maximal aerobic capacity [VO2max]) and carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), an early marker of atherosclerosis, were analyzed. Subjects were divided by BMI and MH status into 6 phenotypes.
Results
In univariate analyses, older age, increased BMI, and a metabolic risk profile correlated positively, while insulin sensitivity and VO2max negatively with cIMT. In multivariable analyses in obese subjects, older age, male sex, lower VO2max (std. ss -0.21, P = 0.002) and impaired MH (std. ss 0.13, P = 0.02) were independent determinants of increased cIMT. After adjustment for age and sex, subjects with metabolically healthy obesity (MHO) had higher cIMT than subjects with metabolically healthy normal weight (MHNW; 0.59 +/- 0.009 vs 0.52 +/- 0.01 mm; P < 0.05). When VO2max was additionally included in this model, the difference in cIMT between MHO and MHNW groups became statistically nonsignificant (0.58 +/- 0.009 vs 0.56 +/- 0.02 mm; P > 0.05).
Conclusion
These data suggest that impaired MH and low CRF independently determine increased cIMT in obese subjects and that low CRF may explain part of the increased CVD risk observed in MHO compared with MHNW.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Angela Lehn-Stefan, Andreas PeterORCiD, Jürgen MachannORCiD, Fritz SchickORCiD, Elko Randrianarisoa, Martin Heni, Robert Wagner, Andreas L. Birkenfeld, Andreas Fritsche, Matthias Bernd SchulzeORCiDGND, Norbert StefanORCiD, Konstantinos KantartzisORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac091
|ISSN:
|0021-972X
|ISSN:
|1945-7197
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35184202
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of clinical endocrinology & metabolism
|Publisher:
|Endocrine Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/20
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/07
|Tag:
|Metabolically healthy obesity; atherosclerosis; cardiorespiratory fitness; cardiovascular; carotid intima-media thickness; disease; obesity; subclinical
|Volume:
|107
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|E2417
|Last Page:
|E2424
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit