Data driven high resolution modeling and spatial analyses of the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany

  The SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread around the world with over 100 million infections to date, and currently many countries are fighting the second wave of infections. With neither sufficient vaccination capacity nor effective medication, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) remain the measure of choice. However, NPIs place a great burden on society, the mental health of individuals, and economics. Therefore the cost/benefit ratio must be carefully balanced and a target-oriented small-scale implementation of these NPIs could help achieve this balance. To this end, we introduce a modified SEIRD-class compartment model and parametrize it locally for all 412 districts of Germany. The NPIs are modeled at district level by time varying contact rates. This high spatial resolution makes it possible to apply geostatistical methods to analyse the spatial patterns of the pandemic in Germany and to compare the results of different spatial resolutions. We find that the modified SEIRD model can successfully be fitted to the COVID-19 cases in German districts, states, and also nationwide. We propose the correlation length as a further measure, besides the weekly incidence rates, to describe the current situation of the epidemic.

Metadaten
Author details:Lennart SchülerORCiDGND, Justin M. Calabrese, Sabine AttingerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0254660
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34407071
Title of parent work (English):PLoS one
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/18
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/07
Volume:16
Issue:8
Article number:e0254660
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Center of Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS) - Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Saxon Ministry for Science, Culture and Tourism (SMWK); Where2Test project - SMWK [100525661]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

