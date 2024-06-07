Schließen

Investigation of the associations between a nanomaterial's microrheology and toxicology

  • With the advent of Nanotechnology, the use of nanomaterials in consumer products is increasing on a daily basis, due to which a deep understanding and proper investigation regarding their safety and risk assessment should be a major priority. To date, there is no investigation regarding the microrheological properties of nanomaterials (NMs) in biological media. In our study, we utilized in silico models to select the suitable NMs based on their physicochemical properties such as solubility and lipophilicity. Then, we established a new method based on dynamic light scattering (DLS) microrheology to get the mean square displacement (MSD) and viscoelastic property of two model NMs that are dendrimers and cerium dioxide nanoparticles in Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) complete media at three different concentrations for both NMs. Subsequently, we established the cytotoxicological profiling using water-soluble tetrazolium salt-1 (WST-1) and a reactive oxygen species (ROS) assay. To take one step forward, we further looked intoWith the advent of Nanotechnology, the use of nanomaterials in consumer products is increasing on a daily basis, due to which a deep understanding and proper investigation regarding their safety and risk assessment should be a major priority. To date, there is no investigation regarding the microrheological properties of nanomaterials (NMs) in biological media. In our study, we utilized in silico models to select the suitable NMs based on their physicochemical properties such as solubility and lipophilicity. Then, we established a new method based on dynamic light scattering (DLS) microrheology to get the mean square displacement (MSD) and viscoelastic property of two model NMs that are dendrimers and cerium dioxide nanoparticles in Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) complete media at three different concentrations for both NMs. Subsequently, we established the cytotoxicological profiling using water-soluble tetrazolium salt-1 (WST-1) and a reactive oxygen species (ROS) assay. To take one step forward, we further looked into the tight junction properties of the cells using immunostaining with Zonula occluden-1 (ZO-1) antibodies and found that the tight junction function or transepithelial resistance (TEER) was affected in response to the microrheology and cytotoxicity. The quantitative polymerase chain reaction (q-PCR) results in the gene expression of ZO-1 after the 24 h treatment with NPs further validates the findings of immunostaining results. This new method that we established will be a reference point for other NM studies which are used in our day-to-day consumer products.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Romi Singh MaharjanGND, Ajay Vikram SinghORCiD, Javaria Hanif, Daniel RosenkranzGND, Rashad Haidar, Amruta Shelar, Shubham Pratap Singh, Aditya Dey, Rajendra Patil, Paolo ZamboniORCiDGND, Peter LauxORCiD, Andreas Luch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.2c00472
Title of parent work (English):ACS omega / American Chemical Society
Date of first publication:2022/04/13
Publication year:2022
