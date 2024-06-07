Schließen

Multi-messenger constraints on the Hubble constant through combination of gravitational waves, gamma-ray bursts and kilonovae from neutron star mergers

  • The simultaneous detection of gravitational waves and light from the binary neutron star merger GW170817 led to independent measurements of distance and redshift, providing a direct estimate of the Hubble constant H-0 that does not rely on a cosmic distance ladder, nor assumes a specific cosmological model. By using gravitational waves as "standard sirens", this approach holds promise to arbitrate the existing tension between the H-0 value inferred from the cosmic microwave background and those obtained from local measurements. However, the known degeneracy in the gravitational-wave analysis between distance and inclination of the source led to a H-0 value from GW170817 that was not precise enough to resolve the existing tension. In this review, we summarize recent works exploiting the viewing-angle dependence of the electromagnetic signal, namely the associated short gamma-ray burst and kilonova, to constrain the system inclination and improve on H-0. We outline the key ingredients of the different methods, summarize theThe simultaneous detection of gravitational waves and light from the binary neutron star merger GW170817 led to independent measurements of distance and redshift, providing a direct estimate of the Hubble constant H-0 that does not rely on a cosmic distance ladder, nor assumes a specific cosmological model. By using gravitational waves as "standard sirens", this approach holds promise to arbitrate the existing tension between the H-0 value inferred from the cosmic microwave background and those obtained from local measurements. However, the known degeneracy in the gravitational-wave analysis between distance and inclination of the source led to a H-0 value from GW170817 that was not precise enough to resolve the existing tension. In this review, we summarize recent works exploiting the viewing-angle dependence of the electromagnetic signal, namely the associated short gamma-ray burst and kilonova, to constrain the system inclination and improve on H-0. We outline the key ingredients of the different methods, summarize the results obtained in the aftermath of GW170817 and discuss the possible systematics introduced by each of these methods.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Mattia BullaORCiDGND, Michael W. Coughlin, Suhail Dhawan, Tim DietrichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/universe8050289
ISSN:2218-1997
Title of parent work (English):Universe : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/07
Tag:cosmology: cosmic background radiation; cosmology: cosmological parameters; cosmology: distance scale; gravitational waves; stars: binaries; stars: neutron
Volume:8
Issue:5
Article number:289
Number of pages:21
Funding institution:Swedish Research Council [2020-03330]; National Science Foundation; [PHY2010970, OAC-2117997]; Marie Curie Individual Fellowship [890695];; Lucy Cavendish College; Max Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

