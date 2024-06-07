Schließen

Three mitochondrial genomes of early-winged insects (Ephemeroptera: Baetidae and Leptophlebiidae)

  • Mayflies (Ephemeroptera) are a semi-aquatic insect order with comparatively few genomic data available despite their phylogenetic position at the root of the winged-insects and possession of ancestral traits. Here, we provide three mitochondrial genomes (mtgenomes) from representatives of the two most species-rich families, Baetis rutilocylindratus and Cloeon dipterum (Baetidae), and Habrophlebiodes zijinensis (Leptophlebiidae). All mtgenomes had a complete set of 13 protein-coding genes and a conserved orientation except for two inverted tRNAs in H. zijinensis. Phylogenetic reconstructions using 21 mayfly mtgenomes and representatives of seven additional orders recovered both Baetidae and Leptophlebiidae as well supported monophyletic clades, with Ephemeroptera as the sister-taxon to all other winged insects (i.e. Odonata and Neoptera).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sereina RutschmannORCiD, Ping Chen, Changfa Zhou, Michael T. MonaghanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23802359.2021.1974966
ISSN:2380-2359
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34553062
Title of parent work (English):Mitochondrial DNA Part B
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/06/07
Tag:Baetis; Cloeon; Habrophlebiodes; mayfly; mitochondrial phylogeny
Volume:6
Issue:10
Number of pages:3
First page:2969
Last Page:2971
Funding institution:Leibniz Association PAKT f_ur Forschung und Innovation project `FREDIE' [SAW-2011-ZFMK-3]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

