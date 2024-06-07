Three mitochondrial genomes of early-winged insects (Ephemeroptera: Baetidae and Leptophlebiidae)

Sereina Rutschmann, Ping Chen, Changfa Zhou, Michael T. Monaghan Mayflies (Ephemeroptera) are a semi-aquatic insect order with comparatively few genomic data available despite their phylogenetic position at the root of the winged-insects and possession of ancestral traits. Here, we provide three mitochondrial genomes (mtgenomes) from representatives of the two most species-rich families, Baetis rutilocylindratus and Cloeon dipterum (Baetidae), and Habrophlebiodes zijinensis (Leptophlebiidae). All mtgenomes had a complete set of 13 protein-coding genes and a conserved orientation except for two inverted tRNAs in H. zijinensis. Phylogenetic reconstructions using 21 mayfly mtgenomes and representatives of seven additional orders recovered both Baetidae and Leptophlebiidae as well supported monophyletic clades, with Ephemeroptera as the sister-taxon to all other winged insects (i.e. Odonata and Neoptera).