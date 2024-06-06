Schließen

Pronounced mito-nuclear discordance and various Wolbachia infections in the water ringlet Erebia pronoe have resulted in a complex phylogeographic structure

  Several morphological and mitochondrial lineages of the alpine ringlet butterfly species Erebia pronoe have been described, indicating a complex phylogenetic structure. However, the existing data were insufficient and allow neither a reconstruction of the biogeographic history, nor an assessment of the genetic lineages. Therefore, we analysed mitochondrial (COI, NDI) and nuclear (EF1 alpha, RPS5) gene sequences and compared them with sequences from the sister species Erebia melas. Additionally, we combined this information with morphometric data of the male genitalia and the infection patterns with Wolbachia strains, based on a WSP analysis. We obtained a distinct phylogeographic structure within the E. pronoe-melas complex with eight well-distinguishable geographic groups, but also a remarkable mito-nuclear discordance. The mito-nuclear discordance in E. melas and E. pronoe glottis can be explained by different ages of Wolbachia infections with different Wolbachia strains, associated selective sweeps, and hybridisation inhibition. Additionally, we found indications for incipient speciation of E. pronoe glottis in the Pyrenees and a pronounced range dynamic within and among the other high mountain systems of Europe. Our results emphasize the importance of combined approaches in reconstructing biogeographic patterns and evaluating phylogeographic splits.

Author details:Martin Wendt, Dustin Kulanek, Zoltan Varga, Laszlo Rakosy, Thomas SchmittORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08885-8
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35338196
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Portfolio
Date of first publication:2022/03/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/06
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:5175
