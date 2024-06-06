Schließen

Essential polyunsaturated fatty acids in blood from patients with and without catheter-proven coronary artery disease

  • Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. Statins reduce morbidity and mortality of CAD. Intake of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (n-3 PUFAs), particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), is associated with reduced morbidity and mortality in patients with CAD. Previous data indicate that a higher conversion of precursor fatty acids (FAs) to arachidonic acid (AA) is associated with increased CAD prevalence. Our study explored the FA composition in blood to assess n-3 PUFA levels from patients with and without CAD. We analyzed blood samples from 273 patients undergoing cardiac catheterization. Patients were stratified according to clinically relevant CAD (n = 192) and those without (n = 81). FA analysis in full blood was performed by gas chromatography. Indicating increased formation of AA from precursors, the ratio of dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid (DGLA) to AA, the delta-5 desaturase index (D5D index) was higher in CAD patients. CAD patients had significantly lower levels of omega-6 polyunsaturated FAs (n-6Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. Statins reduce morbidity and mortality of CAD. Intake of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (n-3 PUFAs), particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), is associated with reduced morbidity and mortality in patients with CAD. Previous data indicate that a higher conversion of precursor fatty acids (FAs) to arachidonic acid (AA) is associated with increased CAD prevalence. Our study explored the FA composition in blood to assess n-3 PUFA levels from patients with and without CAD. We analyzed blood samples from 273 patients undergoing cardiac catheterization. Patients were stratified according to clinically relevant CAD (n = 192) and those without (n = 81). FA analysis in full blood was performed by gas chromatography. Indicating increased formation of AA from precursors, the ratio of dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid (DGLA) to AA, the delta-5 desaturase index (D5D index) was higher in CAD patients. CAD patients had significantly lower levels of omega-6 polyunsaturated FAs (n-6 PUFA) and n-3 PUFA, particularly EPA, in the blood. Thus, our study supports a role of increased EPA levels for cardioprotection.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Chaoxuan WangORCiD, Jörg Enssle, Anne Pietzner, Christoph Schmöcker, Linda Weiland, Oliver RitterGND, Monique JaenschORCiDGND, Ulf ElbeltORCiDGND, Nikolaos PagonasGND, Karsten-Henrich WeylandtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23020766
ISSN:1422-0067; 1661-6596
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35054948
Title of parent work (English):International journal of molecular sciences
Publisher:Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/06
Tag:arachidonic acid; coronary artery disease; n-3 PUFA; polyunsaturated fatty acids; statins; triglycerides
Volume:23
Issue:2
Article number:766
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:University Hospital Ruppin, Brandenburg Medical School; Faculty of; Health Sciences Brandenburg
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

