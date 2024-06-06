Essential polyunsaturated fatty acids in blood from patients with and without catheter-proven coronary artery disease

- Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the leading cause of death worldwide.
Statins reduce morbidity and mortality of CAD. Intake of n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (n-3 PUFAs), particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), is associated with reduced morbidity and mortality in patients with CAD. Previous data indicate that a higher conversion of precursor fatty acids (FAs) to arachidonic acid (AA) is associated with increased CAD prevalence.
Thus, our study supports a role of increased EPA levels for cardioprotection.…
Chaoxuan Wang, Jörg Enssle, Anne Pietzner, Christoph Schmöcker, Linda Weiland, Oliver Ritter, Monique Jaensch, Ulf Elbelt, Nikolaos Pagonas, Karsten-Henrich Weylandt
https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23020766
1422-0067; 1661-6596
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35054948
International journal of molecular sciences
2022
arachidonic acid; coronary artery disease; n-3 PUFA; polyunsaturated fatty acids; statins; triglycerides
