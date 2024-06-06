A flood of disaster response challenges
|Author details:
|Michael DietzeORCiDGND, Ugur ÖztürkORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abm0617
|ISSN:
|0036-8075
|ISSN:
|1095-9203
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34529465
|Title of parent work (English):
|Science
|Publisher:
|American Association for the Advancement of Science
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/09/17
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/06/06
|Volume:
|373
|Issue:
|6561
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|1317
|Last Page:
|1318
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert