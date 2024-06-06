Schließen

Role of plant-based diets in promoting health and longevity

  Western-style obesity-promoting diets are associated with increased inflammation, higher disease incidence and mortality. In contrast, plant-based diets (PBDs), which incorporate large amounts of vegetables and fruit, legumes, whole grains and only a small amount of meat, are generally associated with better health and lower mortality. This narrative review summarizes the evidence on health and life span in adults adhering to PBDs and discusses the potentially longevity-promoting mechanism of PBDs as well as limitations due to nutrient deficiencies. Epidemiologic studies consistently report lower mortality rates in adults who adhering to PBDs when compared with people whose diet regularly includes meat. PBDs are associated with many health benefits, such as improved metabolic and inflammatory profile. In turn, the incidence of cardiovascular disease is lower in adults consuming PBDs, which contributes to their better health. The health-promoting effects of PBDs are still not entirely clear but most likely multifactorial and include modulation of the gut microbiome. The interest in possible longevity-promoting mechanisms of PBDs has increased in recent years, as many characteristics of PBDs such as protein restriction and restriction of certain amino acids are known to extend the life span. While there is ample evidence from animal studies, large-scale human studies, which also provide insight into the specific mechanisms of the effect of PBDs on longevity, are missing. However, due to the lower protein content of PBDs, there appears to be an age limit for the anticipated health effects, as adults over 65 require larger amounts of protein.

Metadaten
Author details:Catrin HerpichORCiDGND, Ursula Müller-WerdanGND, Kristina NormanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.maturitas.2022.07.003
ISSN:0378-5122
ISSN:1873-4111
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35914402
Title of parent work (English):Maturitas : The European menopause journal
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/06
Tag:health span; longevity; mortality; plant-based diets
Volume:165
Number of pages:5
First page:47
Last Page:51
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
