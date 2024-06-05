Schließen

Southeastern Tibetan Plateau growth revealed by inverse analysis of landscape evolution model

  The Cenozoic history of the Tibetan Plateau topography is critical for understanding the evolution of the Indian-Eurasian collision, climate, and biodiversity. However, the long-term growth and landscape evolution of the Tibetan Plateau remain ambiguous, it remains unclear if plateau uplift occurred soon after the India-Asia collision in the Paleogene (similar to 50-25 Ma) or later in the Neogene (similar to 20-5 Ma). Here, we reproduce the uplift history of the southeastern Tibetan Plateau using a 2D landscape evolution model, which simultaneously solves fluvial erosion and sediment transport processes in the drainage basins of the Three Rivers region (Yangtze, Mekong, and Salween Rivers). Our model was optimized through a formal inverse analysis with 20,000 forward simulations, which aims to reconcile the transient states of the present-day river profiles. The results, compared to existing paleoelevation and thermochronologic data, suggest initially low elevations (similar to 300-500 m) during the Paleogene, followed by a gradual southeastward propagation of topographic uplift of the plateau margin.

Metadaten
Author details:Xiaoping P. YuanORCiD, Ruohong JiaoORCiD, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Xiaoming ShenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL097623
Date of first publication:2022/05/06
Tag:Tibetan Plateau; fluvial erosion; inverse analysis; landscape evolution; mountain growth; propagating uplift
