Datafication and algorithmic contingency

  • In the context of persistent images of self-perpetuated technologies, we discuss the interplay of digital technologies and organisational dynamics against the backdrop of systems theory. Building on the case of an international corporation that, during an agile reorganisation, introduced an AI-based personnel management platform, we show how technical systems produce a form of algorithmic contingency that subsequently leads to the emergence of formal and informal interaction systems. Using the concept of datafication, we explain how these interactions are barriers to the self-perpetuation of data-based decision-making, making it possible to take into consideration further decision factors and complementing the output of the platform. The research was carried out within the scope of the research project ‘Organisational Implications of Digitalisation: The Development of (Post-)Bureaucratic Organisational Structures in the Context of Digital Transformation’ funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG).

Author details:Lene BaumgartORCiDGND, Pauline BoosORCiDGND, Bernd Eckstein
DOI:https://doi.org/10.13169/workorgalaboglob.17.1.0061
Subtitle (English):how agile organisations deal with technical systems
Tag:agile; algorithmic contingency; datafication; digitalisation; interaction; machine learning; organisation; platform; systems theory; technical system
