Depletions of Multi-MeV Electrons and their association to Minima in Phase Space Density

  • Fast-localized electron loss, resulting from interactions with electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC) waves, can produce deepening minima in phase space density (PSD) radial profiles. Here, we perform a statistical analysis of local PSD minima to quantify how readily these are associated with radiation belt depletions. The statistics of PSD minima observed over a year are compared to the Versatile Electron Radiation Belts (VERB) simulations, both including and excluding EMIC waves. The observed minima distribution can only be achieved in the simulation including EMIC waves, indicating their importance in the dynamics of the radiation belts. By analyzing electron flux depletions in conjunction with the observed PSD minima, we show that, in the heart of the outer radiation belt (L* < 5), on average, 53% of multi-MeV electron depletions are associated with PSD minima, demonstrating that fast localized loss by interactions with EMIC waves are a common and crucial process for ultra-relativistic electron populations.

Author details:Alexander DrozdovORCiDGND, Hayley J. AllisonORCiD, Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, Maria E. UsanovaORCiD, Anthony SaikinORCiD, Dedong WangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL097620
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35866059
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/05
Tag:EMIC; PSD; VERB; radiation belts
Volume:49
Issue:8
Article number:e2021GL097620
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:NASA [80NSSC18K0663, 80NSSC19K0265]; Alexander von Humboldt society;; International Space Sciences Institute (ISSI)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

