The article in the journal GIO deals with the question of the difficulties of digitalization reforms in public administrations. The focus is on administrations as organizations whose formal structures make digitalization reform difficult, since steep hierarchies and official communication channels conflict with network-like project structures, agile working methods run counter to the orientation toward legally legitimized procedures, and staff are not equipped with the necessary competencies. The organization-sensitive focus makes it possible to consider not only the problems of structures, but also their functions for the system’s existence of administrations. It is shown, for example, that official channels guarantee democratic processes and prevent the diffusion of responsibility, that their legal orientation gives administrations legitimacy and autonomy, and that staff ensure functioning procedures and objectivity through their compliance with rules. Taking these tensions into account, it is therefore suggested that reforms should not only be seen in terms of their optimization function, but should be used as a tool for a better understanding of the prevailing structures. The paper concludes by providing questions on how to approach this understanding.

